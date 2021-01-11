 

Entera Bio Issues Letter to Shareholders

BOSTON and JERUSALEM, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, today issued a Letter to Shareholders from Spiros Jamas, Sc.D, its newly appointed Chief Executive Officer and a member of its Board of Directors.

Dear Shareholders,

We hope you and your family have fared well and been healthy during a difficult 2020. As we begin the new year, we are hopeful the global community, with a little help from the biopharmaceutical industry, will overcome the most significant pandemic in a century. Personally, I am thrilled to start 2021 leading Entera and its highly promising oral protein drug delivery platform through advanced clinical trials with the hope of giving patients a much-needed oral alternative to treatments currently delivered via injection. I believe that Entera’s platform can be used to establish multiple partnering opportunities to generate funding and allow the Company to share in the future value of de-risked assets. Working with the talented team here, there is much we will accomplish together from both a clinical and corporate perspective.  

Strong balance sheet to drive business objectives

Entera strengthened its balance sheet at December 31, 2020 to approximately $8.6 million in cash and cash equivalents with the addition of $3.2 million in proceeds raised in the fourth quarter through a previously filed at-the-market equity program. This funds the Company’s clinical programs and operations into the third quarter of 2021. At December 31, 2020, Entera had 21.1 million primary shares outstanding.

EB613 – Oral PTH to treat patients with osteoporosis

We recently completed enrollment in the Israeli Phase 2 clinical trial and received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for our Investigational New Drug (IND) application for our lead program EB613, an orally delivered human parathyroid hormone (1-34) (PTH), for the treatment of osteoporosis. The FDA’s approval of our IND clears Entera to proceed with our initial planned U.S. clinical trial of EB613, which is positioned as the first potential drug candidate that could provide a patient friendly, once daily, oral, bone building (anabolic) treatment for osteoporosis patients.

