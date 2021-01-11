 

Denali Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Nancy Thornberry to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Nancy Thornberry has joined the Board of Directors, effective January 8, 2021. Ms. Thornberry’s extensive biotech leadership and pharmaceutical experience includes more than 30 years of development and discovery work in multiple disease areas, including diabetes and endocrinology.

“I’m excited to welcome Nancy to the Board,” said Ryan Watts, Ph.D., Denali’s Chief Executive Officer. “Nancy’s industry experience spans all stages of pharmaceutical development from the discovery of new molecular entities to clinical research leading to the approval of important new classes of medicines. Her perspective will be an asset as we continue to advance a broad portfolio of therapeutic candidates to treat neurodegeneration.”

“It’s an honor to join Denali’s Board of Directors,” said Ms. Thornberry. “With a singular focus on neurodegeneration, Denali is tackling one of the biggest medical challenges that our society faces today. I am impressed with the breadth of Denali’s pipeline and the vast opportunities afforded by its platform technology for delivering biotherapeutics to the brain. I look forward to applying my insights as a drug developer towards Denali’s continued growth and success.”

Ms. Thornberry is Chief Executive Officer of Kallyope. She was formerly Senior Vice President and Franchise Head, Diabetes and Endocrinology, Merck & Co. Inc. In this role she led discovery and clinical research in diabetes, osteoporosis, fertility, and contraception. Prior to her role as Franchise Head, she initiated and was a leader of Merck’s dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP-4) project, which resulted in the discovery of JANUVIA for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes. Among other notable scientific accomplishments is the identification of the first caspase, interleukin-1β converting enzyme (ICE/caspase-1). For her scientific contributions Ms. Thornberry has received numerous awards, including the Merck Presidential Fellowship, Merck Directors Award, Heroes of Chemistry Award by the American Chemical Society, and in 2011 received the Pharmaceuticals Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) Discoverers Award, which honors research scientists whose work has been of special benefit to humankind.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali is based in South San Francisco. For additional information, please visit www.denalitherapeutics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Laura Hansen, Ph.D.
Vice President, Investor Relations
(650) 452-2747
hansen@dnli.com 

Media Contacts:

Lizzie Hyland
(646) 495-2706
lhyland@gpg.com 

or

Morgan Warners
(202) 295-0124
mwarners@gpg.com 


Denali Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Denali Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Nancy Thornberry to Board of Directors SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Denali Therapeutics Announces Significant Program Progress and Expected Key Milestones in 2021 for Its Broad Therapeutic Portfolio in Neurodegeneration

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
29
Denali Therapeutics angeblich vor Durchbruch in der Alzheimer-Forschung