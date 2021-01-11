SG Blocks Executes Purchase Order for Tyndall Florida Governmental Project

“As a team, we have always collectively been proud of serving our clients in the U.S. Military,” Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO noted. “We respect those who serve very much, and we’re pleased to continue to provide best-in-class shipping container structures, designed with versatility in mind for the numerous ways in which our military clients use them.”

Founded in 2007, SG Blocks utilizes code-engineered cargo shipping containers to design and provide safe, durable and environmentally friendly structures. It has an exclusive ESR number, which was granted by the International Code Council and ensures its ability to meet and exceed all international building codes. Clients have included various retail clients, some including Starbucks, Marriott, Taco Bell, Aman, Equinox, several branches of the U.S. military, and most recently, advances into the travel and healthcare space with hospitals and airports.

About SG Blocks, Inc.

SG Blocks, Inc. is a premier innovator in advancing and promoting the use of code-engineered cargo shipping containers for safe and sustainable construction. The firm offers a product that exceeds many standard building code requirements, and also supports developers, architects, builders and owners in achieving greener construction, faster execution, and stronger buildings of higher value. Each project starts with GreenSteel, the structural core and shell of an SG Blocks building, and then customized to client specifications. For more information, visit www.sgblocks.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding completing the project in the second quarter of 2021. While SG Blocks believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company’s ability to complete the project in Tyndall, Florida, the Company’s ability to deploy its COVID-19 solutions as planned, the Company’s ability to position itself for future profitability, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005357/en/