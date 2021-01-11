U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Selects Everbridge to Ensure Safety of its Federal Workers and Facilities

Everbridge , Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management ( CEM ), today announced that the United States General Services Administration (GSA) selected the company’s Mass Notification platform to better protect the federal agency’s employees, facilities, and operations across more than 700 federally-owned and leased locations. Everbridge’s market-leading mass notification platform surpassed 5 billion communications on behalf of organizations around the world in 2020 alone. As COVID-19 impacted the GSA’s regional offices, field offices, and processing centers, much of the agency’s staff shifted to working remotely, a change which presented Duty of Care challenges to keeping employees safe and informed amid a variety of increasing threats such as a global pandemic, hurricanes, wildfires, cyberattacks, IT outages and more.

U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Selects Everbridge

“The threats that organizations face are constantly evolving. Leveraging a unified solution with situational awareness to know where your people and assets are, combined with the ability to coordinate and communicate across all stakeholders, could be the difference between success or failure,” said Mike Mostow, Vice President of Federal at Everbridge. “We are proud to enter into a partnership with the General Services Administration to help them mitigate risks quickly and decisively.”

GSA joins more than 70 Federal agencies supported by the Everbridge CEM platform including the Federal Communications Commission, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Departments of Defense, Commerce, Energy, Interior, Justice, and Health and Human Services, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Cancer Institute, and the Peace Corps.

Several current and former government leaders spoke at Everbridge’s recent “COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery” virtual leadership summit including the 43rd President of the United States George W. Bush, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Former Lieutenant Governor of Florida Carlos Lopez-Cantera, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. Government leaders discussed strategies and initiatives for protecting the public and re-opening the economy amid COVID-19. Tens of thousands of senior executives, government officials and healthcare experts from 150 countries attended Everbridge’s COVID-19 Road to Recovery summits in 2020.