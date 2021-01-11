 

MetLife Completes Longevity Reinsurance Transactions With Legal & General

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 14:51  |  22   |   |   

Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. (“MetLife”), announced today it has completed four United Kingdom longevity reinsurance transactions with Legal & General Assurance Society Limited (“Legal & General”) in 2020.

“Legal & General is a market leader in the U.K. bulk annuity space and we are pleased they have selected MetLife to reinsure these obligations,” said Jay Wang, senior vice president and head of Risk Solutions at MetLife’s Retirement & Income Solutions business. “As a result of these transactions, Legal & General can better manage longevity risk by tapping MetLife’s deep expertise and strong ability to execute in this space.”

Under the agreements, Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company will provide reinsurance to Legal & General for longevity risk associated with a combined total of approximately $2 billion of pension liabilities.

“We are looking forward to growing this relationship,” said Wang. “2020 was an extraordinary year for the U.K. pension and longevity risk transfer market. Looking into 2021, the market remains very robust, and we are eager to expand our presence as a reinsurance solution for direct insurers like Legal & General.”

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 countries globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Reinsurance contracts are issued by Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company (“Met Tower”), Lincoln NE, a wholly owned subsidiary of MetLife. Met Tower is solely responsible for its financial condition and contractual obligations. Met Tower is not licensed or regulated by the U.K. Prudential Regulation Authority as an insurer or regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, nor does it conduct business in the United Kingdom or provide direct insurance to any individual or entity therein.

About Legal & General

Established in 1836, Legal & General is one of the UK’s leading financial services groups and a major global investor, with international businesses in the US, Europe, Middle East and Asia. With over £1.1 trillion in total assets under management, Legal & General is the UK’s largest investment manager for corporate pension schemes and a UK market leader in pension risk transfer, life insurance, workplace pensions and retirement income.

Forward-Looking Statement

The forward-looking statements in this news release, such as “eager to,” “look forward to,” and “will,” are based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the “Risk Factors” MetLife, Inc. describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. MetLife’s future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any of these statements.

Guarantees are based upon the claims-paying ability of the issuing insurance company.

2021 MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC. Group annuity contracts can be issued by Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, 200 Park Ave. NY, NY 10166 or Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company, 5601 South 59th St., Lincoln, NE 68516. Like most group annuity contracts, MetLife group annuities contain certain limitations, exclusions and terms for keeping them in force.

Metlife Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MetLife Completes Longevity Reinsurance Transactions With Legal & General Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company, a subsidiary of MetLife, Inc. (“MetLife”), announced today it has completed four United Kingdom longevity reinsurance transactions with Legal & General Assurance Society Limited (“Legal & General”) in 2020. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Exelixis Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Restaurant Brands International Inc. Investors of Important ...
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds CD Projekt S.A. Investors of Important February 22 Deadline ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
MetLife Declares First Quarter 2021 Common Stock Dividend
06.01.21
MetLife to Hold Combined Earnings and Outlook Conference Call
23.12.20
MetLife Investment Management Partnerships With Norges Bank Investment Management and New York State Common Retirement Fund Receive 5 Star Rating From Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark
21.12.20
MetLife Investment Management Facilitates $130M Investment in Brookfield Renewable Partners’ Sidney A. Murray, Jr. Hydroelectric Facility in Louisiana
17.12.20
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of MetLife, Inc. and Key Life/Health Subsidiaries; Upgrades Credit Ratings of Other Life/Health Subsidiaries
15.12.20
MetLife Ranked in Top 25 of the S&P 500 for Gender Equality