 

PureK Holdings Corp. Expands Footprint With Global Pet Care Market Acquisition of ‘BudaPets’ All-Natural Pet Wellness Brand

PureK Holdings Expands Plant-Based Wellness Portfolio Adding BudaPets to PureKana Pets Family

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureK Holdings Corp‎. (the "Company" or “PureK”) (TSX Venture: PKAN), along with its majority-owned CBD subsidiary company, PureKana LLC, (“PureKana”), is pleased to announce that it has executed a binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire Nirvana Group, LLC (“Nirvana”), a Florida-based company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of all-natural pet wellness products and which includes the BudaPets brand.

According to a recent report from Fior Markets, the global pet care industry is expected to reach approximately $358.6 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of six percent.1 Another recent report by Mordor Intelligence found that significant opportunity exists in the U.S. pet care market as consumer demand for all-natural pet products continues to increase, with consumers becoming ever more conscious about maintaining their pets’ health.

The BudaPets brand joins the Company’s existing pet care portfolio, which includes PureKana Pet, a division of the Company’s market-leading CBD company, PureKana. As previously announced in a news release dated December 31, 2020, PureK also recently executed a binding LOI to acquire No B.S. Skincare, the industry-leading clean-formula skin care and beauty company. The Company’s planned acquisition of both brands serves to strengthen its foothold in some of the fastest-growing global market categories.

“We are excited to welcome the BudaPets brand into the PureK Holdings portfolio to address a broader base of consumers as well as the wellness needs of their best friends,” said Kathy Casey, CEO of PureK. “BudaPets fits perfectly into PureK Holdings’ growth strategy focusing on the global pet care, skincare, and plant-based food and beverage categories. BudaPets now joins the PureKana and No B.S. brands in our mission to lead category innovation where nature meets science.”

BudaPets’ product line includes Calming, Hip and Joint, Omega Bites, and Dental Chews products. All of BudaPets’ products are created with the highest-quality CBD from hemp extract and natural ingredients to improve the quality of life of pets and of livestock. All BudaPets products are manufactured and processed in the United States and adhere to strict manufacturing standards. In January 2020, BudaPets received National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) certification for its natural hemp-derived pet supplement product line, one of the highest-level certifications in the pet care industry.

