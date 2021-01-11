 

ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Realignment of Finance, Supply Chain and Corporate Affairs Teams; Departure of Randy Coleman as Chief Financial Officer

Realignments position the Company for continued growth

Business momentum continues as both major segments exceed internal Q1 targets

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) today announced a series of organizational changes in the areas of finance, supply chain and corporate affairs designed to fully leverage future growth opportunities and drive long-term shareholder value. As part of the realignment, the Company announced Randy Coleman has departed as executive vice president and chief financial officer and that Cory Miller, previously vice president of finance for Hawthorne Gardening Company, has been promoted to senior vice president and named as interim CFO. The Company will commence a formal search process to fill the role on a permanent basis, which will include a review of both internal and external candidates.

“Cory has emerged as one of our brightest leaders through his contributions to the growth and success of Hawthorne over the past several years, and shareholders should be confident in his abilities to assume the duties of the CFO role,” said Jim Hagedorn, chairman and CEO. “During his more than 20-year tenure, he has excelled in a series of corporate and operating roles, culminating in his current role as finance lead for Hawthorne. Cory has been deeply involved in the business, including the integration of Sunlight Supply and several other acquisitions that have led to the current Hawthorne portfolio.”

In a broader realignment of the finance organization, Kelly Berry, formerly corporate treasurer, has been promoted to lead all of finance for the U.S. Consumer business segment. Lonny Essex, a former corporate banker and long-tenured associate and consultant, has been named to succeed Ms. Berry as treasurer, a role he has held in the past. Mark Scheiwer will transition from his role as controller to lead the Hawthorne finance team. Brad Chelton, the former head of internal audit who currently leads supply chain finance, will transition into the controller’s role. Mr. Chelton joined ScottsMiracle-Gro in 2007 after a 9-year career in public accounting. Mark Sims has been promoted to senior vice president of special operations, which includes strategic planning and internal consulting as well as mergers and acquisitions. He will report directly to Jim Hagedorn.

