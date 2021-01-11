Bermuda Stock Exchange Reports Record-Breaking Success for 2020

- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH) acquires 100% ownership in the Exchange

- BSX demonstrates resilience in response to COVID-19 pandemic

- Another record-setting year for ILS listings

- Exchange upholds its commitment to the continuing development of Bermuda's domestic capital market

HAMILTON, Bermuda and PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bermuda Stock Exchange (the Exchange or BSX) today released results for the year ending 31 December 2020, continuing its ongoing history of both product and technological innovation.

In making the year-end announcement, BSX President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Wojciechowski said, "It was an active and significant year for the BSX, which included its continued integration into Miami International Holdings, Inc.'s (MIH) group of securities exchanges. MIH obtained a controlling interest in the BSX in late 2019 and full ownership at the end of 2020. This acquisition will assist MIH in expanding its world-class technology, derivatives trading and regulatory expertise to address emerging markets, such as digital assets, and provide the BSX with additional support in the evolving global reinsurance risk market."

Since the launch of its first securities exchange in 2012, MIH has been a generator of technological innovation by creating the MIAX Exchange Group, a comprehensive exchange group that has challenged legacy trading platforms. MIH's three options exchanges — MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are ranked 14th globally by volume.

"We have long held that the Bermuda government's commitment to fintech regulation and the country's established (re)insurance market make the BSX and Bermuda key components of MIH's global ambitions," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of MIH and BSX Chairman. "We are thrilled to complete this acquisition and have the BSX as a wholly owned subsidiary. Gallagher continued, "The future presents excellent opportunity for both MIH and the BSX, as both entities are now focused on making major investments in the BSX in 2021 and 2022, including the opening of new executive offices, marketing and training facilities in downtown Hamilton, and substantial upgrades to the Exchange's technology infrastructure."