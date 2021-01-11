 

Siemens Foundation Appoints Juan Cantu and Denise Quarles to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

The Siemens Foundation today announced that Juan Cantu, national operations manager for Siemens Smart Infrastructure, and Denise Quarles, head of external affairs for Siemens USA’s Southeast region, have been named to the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors.

“We welcome Juan and Denise to our board of directors and look forward to benefitting from the tremendous skills and experiences they each bring,” said Barbara Humpton, chair of the Siemens Foundation Board of Directors and CEO of Siemens USA. “Their knowledge and passion for philanthropy and community engagement will be invaluable to the Siemens Foundation as we continue to advance social equity and workforce development in STEM.”

As national operations manager for Siemens Smart Infrastructure, Juan Cantu is responsible for front-line staffing for service personnel, improving energy efficiency and reducing carbon footprint at customer sites. He has held several service management roles within the company, most recently overseeing 500 employees as Pacific Zone service operations manager, where he supported a diverse customer portfolio ranging from healthcare and K-12 schools to industrial and life sciences. A Certified Energy Manager, Cantu was a nuclear machinist mate in the United States Navy for six years.

Each year, facilitated through the Siemens Foundation, Cantu’s branch hosts a Siemens STEM Day at a nearby elementary school. Siemens STEM Day is an educational program that brings science, technology, engineering, and math to life inside and outside of the classroom.

“Getting to see the passion and energy these young people exude as they experiment with STEM has quickly made STEM Day the best time of the year,” said Cantu. “I’m looking forward to having more direct involvement with the Siemens Foundation’s efforts to ensure the future workforce has the training, skills and opportunity necessary for a successful STEM career.”

In her role, Denise Quarles partners with Siemens’ leadership to establish public policy and government affairs priorities while spearheading the company’s public policy positions at the state and local level. She focuses on combining infrastructure with technology to meet emerging needs. Prior to Siemens, Quarles served as the director of the Mayor’s Office of Sustainability for the City of Atlanta. Before that, she served as vice president of environmental affairs at Southwire Company and adjunct instructor at the University of West Georgia. In addition to her new Siemens Foundation’s role, Quarles is on the board of directors for Greenhouse Accelerator and is a past board member of the U.S. Green Building Council.

Motivated by her history with STEM programs to help pass the torch to tomorrow’s future STEM stars, Quarles credits her enthusiasm for science and engineering to her participation in a program designed to introduce minority students to STEM careers when she was a high school student. The impact of this experience inspired her to ultimately change her degree trajectory from liberal arts to chemical engineering.

“Being introduced to STEM at a young age was instrumental in determining my education and career path,” said Quarles. “I’m excited about the opportunity to be a voice that further connects the Siemens Foundation with communities of varying demographics that similarly may not be aware of or have access to STEM education and career opportunities.”

For more information on the Siemens Foundation, follow @SFoundation on Twitter or visit siemens-foundation.org.

About the Siemens Foundation

The Siemens Foundation has invested more than $130 million in the United States to advance equitable workforce development and education initiatives in science, technology, engineering and math. Its mission is inspired by the culture of innovation, research and continuous learning that is the hallmark of Siemens’ companies. Together, the programs at the Siemens Foundation are narrowing the opportunity gap for young people in the United States in STEM careers and igniting and sustaining today’s STEM workforce and tomorrow’s scientists and engineers.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Siemens Foundation Appoints Juan Cantu and Denise Quarles to Board of Directors The Siemens Foundation today announced that Juan Cantu, national operations manager for Siemens Smart Infrastructure, and Denise Quarles, head of external affairs for Siemens USA’s Southeast region, have been named to the Siemens Foundation Board of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity