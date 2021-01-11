Easterly Government Properties to Participate in the Capital One Securities REIT Conference

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) (the “Company” or “Easterly”), a fully integrated real estate investment trust (“REIT”) focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties leased to the U.S. Government, announced today that management will participate in virtual investor meetings at the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference being held virtually on January 11, 2021.

Electronic copies of the written materials to be provided to investors in connection with the meetings can be found in the Presentation section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at ir.easterlyreit.com.