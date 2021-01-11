Regions Bank on Monday announced the return of Financial Fitness Fridays, a no-cost, high-impact program designed to help people learn more about the power of building strong budgets and managing credit wisely.

Shalonda Tillman, Financial Wellness Relationship Manager for Regions Bank, leads a virtual financial education seminar offering practical tips to help people build workable budgets and reach their goals. (Photo: Business Wire)

The 2021 Financial Fitness Fridays℠ program will be conducted through virtual seminars during the second half of January. Anyone can join, regardless of whether they have a Regions account, and there is no cost to participate. This year’s focus for Financial Fitness Fridays: credit.

From buying a home to making other major purchases or reaching other financial goals, having good credit is essential. And it’s within reach. Financial Fitness Fridays is designed to help people understand the value of strong credit to their overall financial health while building their credit score over time.

“As we begin a new year and prioritize our financial goals, now is a perfect time for people to connect with Regions professionals who offer free guidance and tools designed to help people better understand, use and improve their credit,” said Jason Epstein, consumer performance executive for Regions Bank. “Through Financial Fitness Fridays, our team delivers resources people need to get started on reaching their financial goals. It is part of our year-round commitment to advancing financial wellness in the communities we serve.”

The first Financial Fitness Fridays virtual seminar that’s open to the public will be held at 8:30 a.m. CT on Friday, Jan. 22. Regions Financial Wellness Relationship Manager Shalonda Tillman will discuss practical ways to build a strong credit report while showing how having good credit is an attainable goal that benefits overall financial health. Anyone can sign up to participate at this link.

Another opportunity to learn about credit reports will be offered on Friday, Jan. 29. Regions Financial Wellness Relationship Manager Alicia Somers will offer insights beginning at 11:30 a.m. CT. This session is open to the public as well; anyone can sign up at this link.

Beyond the practical steps provided through these virtual seminars, the events also serve to give people a personal connection with Regions professionals who can help with customized, one-on-one follow-ups and individual questions.

Financial Fitness Fridays complements Regions’ year-round Next Step financial wellness program. The bank offers consistently updated financial education online through the Next Step Financial Learning Center on regions.com. Earlier this month, Next Step released the results of a survey that showed saving more and spending less are the most important financial resolutions this year. Like Financial Fitness Fridays, Next Step articles, virtual seminars, podcasts, budgeting calculators, checklists and more are available for free to anyone.

Additionally, Regions shares financial guidance through the @RegionsNews Twitter handle and the bank’s news website, regions.doingmoretoday.com. Video content is available through the Regions Financial YouTube channel.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $145 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005099/en/