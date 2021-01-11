Knowles Announces Preliminary Q4 2020 Results and Sets Date for Q4 Earnings Call

Preliminary Results Prior Guidance GAAP Non-GAAP* GAAP Non-GAAP* Revenues $243 million $243 Million $210 to $225 million $210 to $225 million Gross Profit Margin 36.0% to 38.0% 37.0% to 39.0% 35.0% to 37.0% 36.0% to 38.0% EPS $0.28 to $0.32 $0.36 to $0.40 $0.19 to $0.25 $0.27 to $0.33

*Q4 2020 GAAP results are expected to include approximately $0.05 per share in stock-based compensation and $0.03 per share in amortization of intangibles and debt discount, which amounts have been excluded on a non-GAAP basis for purposes of calculating the expected non-GAAP results.

“Fourth quarter revenue and EPS are expected to be well above the high end of our prior guidance, primarily driven by stronger-than-expected MEMS microphone demand in multiple end markets and improving trends in our Hearing Health business. Precision Device revenues are expected to be in line with our prior guidance despite shipments into medtech and defense markets which continue to be impacted by COVID-19. Overall, we were able to deliver these results through a combination of improving demand and solid execution across the markets we serve, which I believe positions us well to deliver strong growth in revenue and earnings in 2021,” said Jeffrey Niew, president and CEO of Knowles. ““I believe our strategy to invest in high value solutions for a diverse set of growing end markets will drive shareholder value in 2021 and beyond.”