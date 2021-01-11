Genefa Murphy, Former Micro Focus Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and HPE Executive Joins Five9 as New CMO

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), an industry-leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced the appointment of Genefa Murphy, PhD, an industry recognized global marketer with an impressive background in enterprise software as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer.

As of January 11, 2021, Genefa Murphy joins Five9 as their new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). (Photo: Business Wire)

“Genefa joins Five9 at an exciting time in the company’s journey as we continue to grow our markets internationally, and continue our expansion into large enterprises,” said Rowan Trollope, CEO, Five9. “She brings years of global enterprise software experience, a fresh perspective, and has a proven track record of scaling high performing marketing teams, all of which will help fuel our company trajectory as we continue to affirm our leadership in the cloud contact center space.”

Genefa joins Five9 from Micro Focus where as CMO she led a worldwide team who drove brand, core messaging, influencer marketing, regional and global campaigns, digital demand and sales, and technical enablement. She was also the executive sponsor for Micro Focus’ Corporate Social Responsibility Program. In her role, Genefa led her team though a transformational journey, from launching Micro Focus on the NYSE to rolling out a new enablement strategy to over 3000 worldwide sellers, to working day-to-day with customers and partners to ensure they understood the value of the Micro Focus offerings.

Murphy will report directly to Trollope. In her role, she will partner with the other members of the executive team to continue to evolve the company’s brand and reputation in the Cloud Contact Center as-a-Service space.

“As a technologist and as a consumer, I was attracted to Five9 as their solutions are truly at the heart of what matters – bringing people and technology together to help create engaging customer experiences in an efficient and effective way,” stated Genefa Murphy. “This in turn allows Five9 customers to create brand intimacy and loyalty which will allow them and Five9 to be successful in today’s digital economy.”

