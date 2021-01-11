Farm Bureau Property & Casualty and Iowa Farm Bureau Federation to Take FBL Financial Group Private for $56.00 Per Share

The per share purchase price represents a 50% premium to FBL Financial Group’s unaffected closing share price of $37.25 on September 3, 2020, a 19% premium to FBPCIC’s initial proposal of $47.00 per share on September 4, 2020, and a 56% premium to the Company’s unaffected 90-day volume-weighted average share price as measured on September 3, 2020. Based on the agreed price of $56.00 per share for Class A common stock and Class B common stock not owned by FBPCIC or IFBF as of January 8, 2021, the aggregate cash purchase price is approximately $528 million.

Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company (“FBPCIC”) and FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) (“FBL Financial Group” or “the Company”) today announced that they have reached a definitive agreement under which FBPCIC will acquire all of the outstanding shares of FBL Financial Group Class A and Class B common stock that neither FBPCIC nor the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (“IFBF”) currently own for $56.00 per share in cash. Following the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee of the FBL Financial Group, Inc. Board made up of independent and unaffiliated directors, the transaction was unanimously approved by FBL Financial Group’s Board of Directors.

In making its recommendation, the Special Committee, with advice from independent financial and legal advisors, conducted a detailed review of FBPCIC’s offer. Among other factors, the Special Committee evaluated the offer relative to the Company’s standalone prospects, including management’s expectation for adjusted operating income of $88 - $92 million in 2020 and its projection for adjusted operating income of $96.9 million in 2021; an appraisal valuation produced by a leading actuarial firm; and taking into consideration feedback received from several minority shareholders.

“The Special Committee’s focus has been on maximizing value for FBL Financial Group’s unaffiliated shareholders, and this transaction delivers immediate cash value to them at a significant premium," said Paul Larson, Chairman of the Special Committee of the FBL Financial Group Board of Directors. “The agreement announced today follows several rounds of rigorous negotiation during which FBPCIC increased its offer multiple times and agreed the Company should continue to pay its regular quarterly dividend through closing – both of which represent material value increases. Based on the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee and deep knowledge of the Company, the FBL Financial Group Board unanimously concluded that this transaction is the best way to deliver maximum and certain value to our unaffiliated shareholders. FBPCIC has been a long-term partner of FBL Financial and shares our dedication to protecting the livelihoods and futures of our customers, and we are confident that this transaction is in the best interest of unaffiliated shareholders.”