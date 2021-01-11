 

Intevac to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on February 3rd

Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC) will release financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2020 at approximately 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021.

At 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on February 3rd, Intevac management will host a teleconference to discuss the company's financial results.

To participate in the teleconference, please call toll-free (877) 407-0989 prior to the start time, and reference meeting number 13714463. For international callers, the dial-in number is +1 (201) 389-0921. You may also listen live via the Internet on the company's investor relations website at ir.intevac.com. For those unable to attend live, an archived webcast of the call will be available at ir.intevac.com.

About Intevac

Intevac was founded in 1991 and has two businesses: Thin-film Equipment and Photonics.

In our Thin-film Equipment business, we are a leader in the design and development of high-productivity, thin-film processing systems. Our production-proven platforms are designed for high-volume manufacturing of substrates with precise thin film properties, such as the hard drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets we serve currently.

In our Photonics business, we are a recognized leading developer of advanced high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras and systems that primarily serve the defense industry. We are the provider of integrated digital imaging systems for most U.S. military night vision programs.

For more information, call 408-986-9888 or visit the Company's website at www.intevac.com.

04.01.21
Intevac Announces Participation in 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
14.12.20
Intevac Receives $5 Million EVA Digital Night-Vision Sensor Contract