Vivint Smart Home Wins “Connected Home Camera Product of the Year” Award

Vivint Smart Home, Inc . (NYSE:VVNT) a leading smart home company, today announced that IoT Breakthrough named the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro its “ Connected Home Camera Product of the Year ” for 2021. The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro is the first video doorbell designed to intelligently detect packages and proactively deter porch pirates.

With a combination of intelligence, optics and deterrent features, the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro helps prevent crime before it happens. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Vivint has moved video doorbell cameras beyond awareness to deterrence,” said Jim Nye, chief product officer at Vivint. “During a time when online shopping has increased dramatically, the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro can protect an increasing number of deliveries with a combination of intelligence, optics and deterrent features. Vivint is providing homeowners with peace of mind by helping to prevent crime before it happens.”

The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro features the industry’s first true 180-degree vertical and 180-degree horizontal field of view, along with a 1:1 aspect ratio, so you can see both the faces of tall visitors and packages left directly below the camera. The camera’s Smart Deter analytics will intelligently detect a package and actively monitor your porch to keep it safe. If someone attempts to steal your delivery, Smart Deter will activate the camera’s deterrent features—a red LED light ring and a warning tone to alert the person that they have been spotted. This also triggers a notification to your smartphone.

IoT Breakthrough recognizes the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including industrial and enterprise IoT, smart city technology, connected home and home automation, connected car and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

“Vivint is a pioneering innovator in the smart home space and their Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro continues their path of innovation, standing as the industry’s first video doorbell with analytics advanced enough to accurately detect packages and then proactively protect them,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Providing families with peace of mind by helping prevent crime before it happens certainly represents a true industry ‘breakthrough’ and this technology has never been more important for keeping people and their deliveries safe. We extend our congratulations to Vivint for winning our ‘Connected Home Camera Product of the Year’ award.”

The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro works as a standalone product, or as part of an integrated Vivint system, which can include smart locks, lights, thermostats, indoor and outdoor cameras, garage door control, security sensors, car protection and more. With a Vivint system, you can control your entire home with a single top-rated app. You can use the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro for two-way communication with visitors, with the ability to unlock the door for them or open the garage to receive deliveries, all from the same interface. For more information, visit www.vivint.com/products/doorbell-camera.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

