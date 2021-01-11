 

Vivint Smart Home Wins “Connected Home Camera Product of the Year” Award

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) a leading smart home company, today announced that IoT Breakthrough named the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro its “Connected Home Camera Product of the Year” for 2021. The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro is the first video doorbell designed to intelligently detect packages and proactively deter porch pirates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005395/en/

With a combination of intelligence, optics and deterrent features, the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro helps prevent crime before it happens. (Photo: Business Wire)

With a combination of intelligence, optics and deterrent features, the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro helps prevent crime before it happens. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Vivint has moved video doorbell cameras beyond awareness to deterrence,” said Jim Nye, chief product officer at Vivint. “During a time when online shopping has increased dramatically, the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro can protect an increasing number of deliveries with a combination of intelligence, optics and deterrent features. Vivint is providing homeowners with peace of mind by helping to prevent crime before it happens.”

The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro features the industry’s first true 180-degree vertical and 180-degree horizontal field of view, along with a 1:1 aspect ratio, so you can see both the faces of tall visitors and packages left directly below the camera. The camera’s Smart Deter analytics will intelligently detect a package and actively monitor your porch to keep it safe. If someone attempts to steal your delivery, Smart Deter will activate the camera’s deterrent features—a red LED light ring and a warning tone to alert the person that they have been spotted. This also triggers a notification to your smartphone.

IoT Breakthrough recognizes the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including industrial and enterprise IoT, smart city technology, connected home and home automation, connected car and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world.

“Vivint is a pioneering innovator in the smart home space and their Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro continues their path of innovation, standing as the industry’s first video doorbell with analytics advanced enough to accurately detect packages and then proactively protect them,” said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. “Providing families with peace of mind by helping prevent crime before it happens certainly represents a true industry ‘breakthrough’ and this technology has never been more important for keeping people and their deliveries safe. We extend our congratulations to Vivint for winning our ‘Connected Home Camera Product of the Year’ award.”

The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro works as a standalone product, or as part of an integrated Vivint system, which can include smart locks, lights, thermostats, indoor and outdoor cameras, garage door control, security sensors, car protection and more. With a Vivint system, you can control your entire home with a single top-rated app. You can use the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro for two-way communication with visitors, with the ability to unlock the door for them or open the garage to receive deliveries, all from the same interface. For more information, visit www.vivint.com/products/doorbell-camera.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home is a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves more than 1.7 million customers. For more information, visit www.vivint.com.

VVNT-N

Vivint Smart Home Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vivint Smart Home Wins “Connected Home Camera Product of the Year” Award Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) a leading smart home company, today announced that IoT Breakthrough named the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro its “Connected Home Camera Product of the Year” for 2021. The Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro is the first video …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Vivint Smart Home to Participate in J.P. Morgan CES Tech/Auto Forum