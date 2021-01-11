 

Inseego Showcases the Power of 5G at CES 2021

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, will present its latest portfolio of 5G solutions this week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.

For the first time ever, CES is an all-digital experience. Inseego’s virtual showroom provides attendees with a first-hand look at the company’s newest 5G products, including:

5G MiFi M2000 Series mobile hotspotA CES 2021 Innovation Award Product honoree, the M2000 is the first commercially available 5G MiFi mobile hotspot built on second-generation 5G technology, delivering blazing-fast speeds across 5G mmWave, sub-6 and 4G LTE networks, with Wi-Fi 6 technology to connect up to 30 devices. It’s now available at Verizon, T-Mobile, UScellular and other leading service providers in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Inseego Wavemaker 5G indoor routers – The new Wavemaker FG2000 5G indoor router, now available at UScellular, is perfect for cord-cutters and customers who are underserved by wired networks. With dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology and multiple ethernet ports, the FG2000 enables a wide variety of indoor broadband use cases. The smaller form factor Wavemaker FX2000 router is designed for uses such as cable modem replacement for residential Wi-Fi system as well as portable broadband applications and enterprise SD WAN connectivity. It supports up to 32 Wi-Fi connections along with a gigabit ethernet port.

Inseego Wavemaker 5G outdoor modems –The Wavemaker FW2000 5G outdoor modem is designed for sub-6 GHz 5G frequencies, with high-gain antennas for very long-range connectivity. Ruggedized with IP67-rated durability, the FW2000 is ideal for deployments where 5G coverage is a challenge. The upcoming Wavemaker FW2010 is an outdoor, ruggedized high-power mmWave solution that’s purpose-built for high-capacity use cases such as connectivity for apartment buildings, retail stores and commercial office campuses. The FW2010 is also a great solution for ultra-low latency enterprise applications such as smart grid, manufacturing and robotics.

Inseego Manage – This new suite of SaaS applications provides advanced management of 5G and 4G devices, making it faster, easier and more cost-effective for enterprises and service providers to provision, configure, deploy, support and secure devices through a single cloud management platform.

“Inseego led the way with breakthrough 5G products in 2020 and we’re proud to showcase our broad portfolio of next-generation 5G solutions at CES, including powerful new enterprise and cloud-based solutions for customers worldwide,” said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor.

Customers and partners interested in reviewing Inseego’s extensive new 5G product portfolio can visit https://digital.ces.tech/home or schedule a private briefing by emailing press@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

2021 Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are registered trademarks, and the Wavemaker and Inseego Manage names are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Inseego Showcases the Power of 5G at CES 2021 Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, will present its latest portfolio of 5G solutions this week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021. For the first time ever, CES is an all-digital …

