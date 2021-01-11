Inseego Showcases the Power of 5G at CES 2021

For the first time ever, CES is an all-digital experience. Inseego’s virtual showroom provides attendees with a first-hand look at the company’s newest 5G products, including:

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, will present its latest portfolio of 5G solutions this week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.

5G MiFi M2000 Series mobile hotspot – A CES 2021 Innovation Award Product honoree, the M2000 is the first commercially available 5G MiFi mobile hotspot built on second-generation 5G technology, delivering blazing-fast speeds across 5G mmWave, sub-6 and 4G LTE networks, with Wi-Fi 6 technology to connect up to 30 devices. It’s now available at Verizon, T-Mobile, UScellular and other leading service providers in Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Inseego Wavemaker 5G indoor routers – The new Wavemaker FG2000 5G indoor router, now available at UScellular, is perfect for cord-cutters and customers who are underserved by wired networks. With dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology and multiple ethernet ports, the FG2000 enables a wide variety of indoor broadband use cases. The smaller form factor Wavemaker FX2000 router is designed for uses such as cable modem replacement for residential Wi-Fi system as well as portable broadband applications and enterprise SD WAN connectivity. It supports up to 32 Wi-Fi connections along with a gigabit ethernet port.

Inseego Wavemaker 5G outdoor modems –The Wavemaker FW2000 5G outdoor modem is designed for sub-6 GHz 5G frequencies, with high-gain antennas for very long-range connectivity. Ruggedized with IP67-rated durability, the FW2000 is ideal for deployments where 5G coverage is a challenge. The upcoming Wavemaker FW2010 is an outdoor, ruggedized high-power mmWave solution that’s purpose-built for high-capacity use cases such as connectivity for apartment buildings, retail stores and commercial office campuses. The FW2010 is also a great solution for ultra-low latency enterprise applications such as smart grid, manufacturing and robotics.

Inseego Manage – This new suite of SaaS applications provides advanced management of 5G and 4G devices, making it faster, easier and more cost-effective for enterprises and service providers to provision, configure, deploy, support and secure devices through a single cloud management platform.

“Inseego led the way with breakthrough 5G products in 2020 and we’re proud to showcase our broad portfolio of next-generation 5G solutions at CES, including powerful new enterprise and cloud-based solutions for customers worldwide,” said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor.

Customers and partners interested in reviewing Inseego’s extensive new 5G product portfolio can visit https://digital.ces.tech/home or schedule a private briefing by emailing press@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access.

