 

EnWave Signs Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement with SunRhize Foods to Develop Plant-Based Tempeh Snacks and Reserves REVworx Toll Manufacturing Capacity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that SunRhize Foods, Inc. (“SunRhize Foods”) has signed a Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement (the “Agreement”) to further develop and refine novel, shelf-stable tempeh snacks following a series of successful product development trials completed at EnWave’s Pilot Plant facility. 

During the term of the Agreement, SunRhize Foods will collaborate with EnWave’s team to finalize multiple commercially viable tempeh snack formats and intends to leverage REVworx, EnWave’s toll manufacturing division slated for commissioning in 2021. Pursuant to the Agreement, SunRhize has the right to reserve up to 15% of EnWave’s REVworx capacity before March 31, 2021 to commercialize the tempeh snacks.  

Tempeh is a versatile plant-based protein that originates from Southeast Asian diets. Tempeh is soy-based making it similar to tofu and is popular among many vegetarian, vegan and plant-based consumers. Tempeh is very high in protein and can accept a wide variety of flavourings, making it well-suited as an alternative protein source in the rapidly growing vegan and plant-based product market.

The Agreement also grants SunRhize the exclusive right to license EnWave’s patented Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) technology for the production of dried tempeh products in the Netherlands, Belgium and Indonesia. SunRhize will pay EnWave an undisclosed fee to reserve the exclusive license option rights and as a fee for product development support.

EnWave’s REVworx toll manufacturing division is for companies seeking third-party production to launch innovative REV dried products into the marketplace. This is the first large-scale REV processing facility in North America exclusively offering toll drying services. REVworx will offer flexible production capabilities, filling the growing demand for innovative consumer products made using EnWave’s proprietary technology.

REVworx will reduce the risk for companies looking to develop and launch innovative REV dried products into the marketplace by reducing upfront capital investment, increasing speed to market and allowing companies to launch products pragmatically to prove out the value proposition of using REV technology.

About SunRhize Foods
SunRhize Foods, Inc. aims to advance the alternative protein movement and transform the tempeh category by offering satisfying, innovative tempeh-based foods that redefine what it means to eat well. SunRhize Foods currently offers a unique assortment of Certified Organic or Non-GMO Project verified tempeh products, including fried strips, crumbles and cubes and as well as raw unpasteurized tempeh for foodservice operators and manufacturers.

Seite 1 von 3
Enwave Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EnWave Signs Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement with SunRhize Foods to Develop Plant-Based Tempeh Snacks and Reserves REVworx Toll Manufacturing Capacity VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that SunRhize Foods, Inc. (“SunRhize Foods”) has signed a Technology Evaluation and License Option …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:08 Uhr
EnWave unterzeichnet Technologie-Evaluierungs- und Lizenzoptionsvertrag mit SunRhize Foods zur Entwicklung pflanzlicher Tempeh-Snacks und reserviert REVworx Lohnfertigungskapazität
05.01.21
EnWave verkauft zweite REV Strahlungsenergie-Vakuummaschine an Responsible Foods Ehf d.b.a. Naera Snacks
05.01.21
EnWave Sells Second Radiant Energy Vacuum Machine to Responsible Foods Ehf d.b.a. Naera Snacks
21.12.20
EnWave gibt Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal und das Jahr 2020 bekannt
21.12.20
EnWave Announces Fourth Quarter and 2020 Annual Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
3.241
ENWAVE CORPORATION mit grosser Zukunft?!