EnWave Signs Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement with SunRhize Foods to Develop Plant-Based Tempeh Snacks and Reserves REVworx Toll Manufacturing Capacity

During the term of the Agreement, SunRhize Foods will collaborate with EnWave’s team to finalize multiple commercially viable tempeh snack formats and intends to leverage REVworx, EnWave’s toll manufacturing division slated for commissioning in 2021. Pursuant to the Agreement, SunRhize has the right to reserve up to 15% of EnWave’s REVworx capacity before March 31, 2021 to commercialize the tempeh snacks.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that SunRhize Foods, Inc. (“SunRhize Foods”) has signed a Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement (the “Agreement”) to further develop and refine novel, shelf-stable tempeh snacks following a series of successful product development trials completed at EnWave’s Pilot Plant facility.

Tempeh is a versatile plant-based protein that originates from Southeast Asian diets. Tempeh is soy-based making it similar to tofu and is popular among many vegetarian, vegan and plant-based consumers. Tempeh is very high in protein and can accept a wide variety of flavourings, making it well-suited as an alternative protein source in the rapidly growing vegan and plant-based product market.

The Agreement also grants SunRhize the exclusive right to license EnWave’s patented Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) technology for the production of dried tempeh products in the Netherlands, Belgium and Indonesia. SunRhize will pay EnWave an undisclosed fee to reserve the exclusive license option rights and as a fee for product development support.

EnWave’s REVworx toll manufacturing division is for companies seeking third-party production to launch innovative REV dried products into the marketplace. This is the first large-scale REV processing facility in North America exclusively offering toll drying services. REVworx will offer flexible production capabilities, filling the growing demand for innovative consumer products made using EnWave’s proprietary technology.

REVworx will reduce the risk for companies looking to develop and launch innovative REV dried products into the marketplace by reducing upfront capital investment, increasing speed to market and allowing companies to launch products pragmatically to prove out the value proposition of using REV technology.

About SunRhize Foods

SunRhize Foods, Inc. aims to advance the alternative protein movement and transform the tempeh category by offering satisfying, innovative tempeh-based foods that redefine what it means to eat well. SunRhize Foods currently offers a unique assortment of Certified Organic or Non-GMO Project verified tempeh products, including fried strips, crumbles and cubes and as well as raw unpasteurized tempeh for foodservice operators and manufacturers.