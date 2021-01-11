 

Ideanomics Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Definitive Agreement to Acquire Leading Provider of Wireless Charging Systems for Commercial EVs

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio press release covers the definitive agreement recently signed to acquire 100% of privately held Wireless Advanced Vehicle Electrification, Inc. ("WAVE").

"The acquisition of WAVE is a significant one for our EV efforts across the board. We are excited to bring Michael Masquelier and his team into the Ideanomics family, where we can inject significant growth capital to enable WAVE to further accelerate its business and bring wireless charging to our product offerings. WAVE has become a market leader in inductive charging systems, which are much better suited for commercial EVs than plug-in charging systems," said Alf Poor, Ideanomics CEO. "WAVE complements our Medici Motor Works and Treeletrik businesses, and our investment in Solectrac, and is aligned with our MEG division's Sales to Financing to Charging (S2F2C) model. This is a win-win all around, which will help maximize shareholder value. We're thrilled to have signed the definitive agreement for this acquisition so we can get to work immediately on the opportunities this brings to both Ideanomics and WAVE."

"Fast, safe, in-route charging is key to enabling commercial EVs to match the range of internal combustion vehicles," said Michael Masquelier, WAVE's Founder and CEO. "Joining the Ideanomics family will allow WAVE solutions to rapidly develop at the scale needed to help fleet operators around the world meet their zero-emission goals."

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. Our Mobile Energy Global (MEG) division is a service provider that facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under our innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and our shareholders with the opportunity to participate in high-potential, growth industries.

