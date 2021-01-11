R-Three Technologies Inc. is Pleased to Announce Its GIDDY UP with LAJ & Associates

GIDDY UP Energy Drinks Lassos LAJ & Associates PR Firm to Launch Product Lines

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- R-Three Technologies Inc. (OTC under symbol RRRT), the makers of Food and Beverage Drinks, has retained public relations guru Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates (LAJ) firm as lead communications agency to position their new food and beverage products in the marketplace. LAJ will develop the company’s media, publicity, social media, and special events strategies. Giddy up Energy Drinks and products are scheduled to launch in 2021.

LAJ has established decade’s long experiences in crafting proven corporate media campaigns in product awareness, messaging, and brand positioning. The boutique firm has managed the careers and communitive relations of high-profile celebrities, major film/television studios, and sports figures. LAJ’s goals and milestones for Giddy Up are clear. To position the company in becoming a high-profile leader in the energy products industries. Media maven, Lynn Allen Jeter had this to say about the union. “Our team at LAJ is looking forward to a productive partnership with Giddy Up. We are excited to be able to combine all platforms of media technologies to bring Giddy Up’s vision of high-quality, healthier energy products to consumers!”