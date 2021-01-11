INVL Baltic Real Estate received permission to change the depository

On 11 January 2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – “the Company“) received a notification from the Bank of Lithuania informing that the Company was allowed to change the depository service provider.

The decision of the Company‘s shareholders to change the Company's depository from AB SEB bankas to AB Šiaulių bankas has been taken at the shareholders' meeting on 9 April 2020. The decision to change the depository services provider was been made in order to improve the Company's operations and optimize the Company's operating costs.