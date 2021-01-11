AXIM Biotechnologies Releases Preprint Manuscript Describing the Development of Company’s Rapid Point-of-Care Test That Measures COVID-19 Neutralizing Antibodies

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc . (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), an international healthcare solutions company targeting oncological and COVID-19 research, announced today that it has released a preprint of its manuscript describing the development of ImmunoPass, the Company’s rapid point-of-care test that semi-quantitatively measures levels of neutralizing antibodies to COVID-19.

“This pandemic has caused massive economic and social unrest, not to mention the terrible loss of life and loved ones for millions of Americans. As COVID-19 vaccines roll out, recipients need to consistently monitor their levels of protective neutralizing antibodies. If vaccine-induced neutralizing antibodies decrease when compared to baseline, a vaccine booster may be necessary to keep everyone protected and prevent the spread of the virus. You can perform our test to indicate your level of protection while you drink your morning coffee. It’s fast, accurate, portable, and affordable when compared to similar tests,” said John W. Huemoeller II, Chief Executive Officer of AXIM Biotech.

Neutralizing antibodies are pivotal in halting the spread of the virus as they prevent the COVID-19 virus from infecting cells. As the world begins receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, recipients are reporting varying levels of neutralizing antibodies as each body responds differently to the vaccine. For this reason, it is important for recipients to measure their neutralizing antibodies regularly in order to know if and when it is time for a booster dose.

AXIM’s ImmunoPass can serve as a convenient and effective testing option, as it has been proven to have 98 percent accuracy in detecting neutralizing antibodies using the benchmark of actual SARS-CoV-2 neutralization assays performed in a BSL3 laboratory.

The advantages of AXIM’s ImmunoPass include that it uses only a single drop of blood, is smaller than the palm of a hand, highly portable, semi-quantitative, less expensive than a laboratory-based blood test, and can be used longitudinally to monitor increases and decreases in protective immunity after either natural infection or vaccine.