 

Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 15:08  |  98   |   |   

  • Challenger 350 aircraft boasts an unparalleled cabin, a smooth ride and the lowest direct operating costs in its category
  • Latitude 33 Aviation to offer its newest Challenger 350 business jet for charter out of San Diego

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier and Latitude 33 Aviation are pleased to announce the recent delivery of a brand-new Challenger 350 business jet, which will be available for charter out of the U.S. West Coast.

Latitude 33 Aviation, a private jet charter, executive jet management, and aircraft sales and acquisitions company based in California, will manage the Challenger 350 business jet out of San Diego on behalf of the aircraft owner. The aircraft will be available for charter starting in January 2021.

“The Challenger 350 business jet provides a spacious, comfortable and productive alternative to commercial travel, especially as passengers seek to avoid crowds,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, New Aircraft, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “The iconic, market-leading Challenger 350 aircraft is a top choice among the most discerning travellers.”

The Challenger 350 aircraft holds the coveted title of best-selling super-midsize business jet for six consecutive years, and is growing increasingly popular in California. In fact, from 2017 until the third quarter of 2020, the Challenger 350 business jet accounts for 60 per cent of super-midsize deliveries in that state, outperforming all of its competitors combined.

Out of San Diego, the Challenger 350 business jet’s range of 3,200 nautical miles – at full fuel with eight passengers – can take passengers to New York or Honolulu, nonstop. This high-performing aircraft can also provide quick and convenient access to ski resorts with high elevation and variable weather such as Aspen, Colorado, and Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

“From day one, our company's mission has always been to deliver a premium level of aircraft management service not found anywhere else. We are pleased to have provided another exceptional acceptance experience for our client and are privileged to have this extraordinary aircraft join our growing fleet of super-midsize aircraft,” said Solomon Short, Director of Operations at Latitude 33 Aviation.

Latitude 33 Aviation manages one of the newest and largest fleets of light, midsize and super-midsize aircraft in North America. The Challenger 350 aircraft continues to take center stage and to be the preferred choice for Latitude 33 Aviation’s luxury travel experiences.

Seite 1 von 4
Bombardier Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Latitude 33 Aviation Proudly Adds Another New Bombardier Challenger 350 Business Jet to its Fleet Challenger 350 aircraft boasts an unparalleled cabin, a smooth ride and the lowest direct operating costs in its categoryLatitude 33 Aviation to offer its newest Challenger 350 business jet for charter out of San Diego MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Bombardier Announces Completion of Previously Announced Acquisition and Gains Full Ownership of Aircraft Service Centre in Berlin
23.12.20
Bombardier Announces Sale of 10 Challenger 350 Business Jets
23.12.20
Bombardier awarded 30-year services contract for Toronto’s Finch West Light Rail Transit project
22.12.20
Bombardier signs landmark deal to fit digital signalling to ELECTROSTAR trains
22.12.20
Bombardier to supply 33 OMNEO Regio 2N trains to SNCF for the Hauts-de-France region
21.12.20
Bombardier's award winning VLocity trains celebrate 15 years and more than 370 million kilometres in service
21.12.20
Bombardier to supply 205 new rail cars for Vancouver’s SkyTrain network
21.12.20
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
18.12.20
Bombardier to provide ETCS Baseline 3 upgrades for 73 TRAXX locomotives for Railpool
18.12.20
Bombardier liefert ETCS Baseline 3-Upgrades für 73 TRAXX-Lokomotiven für Railpool

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
580
Bombardier im Höhenflug :-)