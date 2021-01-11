 

Organogenesis ReNu Receives FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation For Osteoarthritis of the Knee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 15:01  |  58   |   |   

FDA Determines ReNu Preliminary Clinical Evidence Indicates Potential to Address Unmet Medical Needs for the Management of Symptoms Associated with Knee Osteoarthritis

RMAT Designation Enables Closer FDA Interactions to Support Accelerated Approval

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted ReNu, a cryopreserved amniotic suspension allograft for the management of symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis (OA), Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation.

The FDA created the RMAT designation program to expedite development and review of regenerative medicine therapies intended to treat, modify, reverse or cure a serious or life-threatening disease or condition. To qualify for RMAT designation, a therapy must also be supported by preliminary clinical evidence indicating the potential to address unmet medical needs related to the serious condition.

“Securing RMAT designation is a significant milestone for ReNu that underscores the potential impact of this therapy for knee osteoarthritis,” said Gary S. Gilheeney, Sr., President and CEO of Organogenesis. “We are very pleased that the FDA has provided us with these key regulatory advantages and a pathway for expedited approval of ReNu for this degenerative and life-altering disease.”

RMAT designation includes all of the benefits of the Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designation programs. It also provides the advantage of early interactions and intensive guidance from the FDA on development of the therapy, including potential priority review of the biologics license application (BLA) and potential ways to support accelerated approval and satisfy post-approval requirements.

The FDA granted RMAT designation for ReNu based on clinical evidence from a 200 patient multicenter single-blinded randomized controlled trial demonstrating at 6 months that patients with knee OA treated with ReNu experienced a statistically significant reduction in pain and improvement in function compared with hyaluronic acid, a commercially available therapy commonly used to treat knee OA, and saline.

Seite 1 von 3
Organogenesis Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Organogenesis ReNu Receives FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation For Osteoarthritis of the Knee FDA Determines ReNu Preliminary Clinical Evidence Indicates Potential to Address Unmet Medical Needs for the Management of Symptoms Associated with Knee Osteoarthritis RMAT Designation Enables Closer FDA Interactions to Support Accelerated Approval …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Participate in the ICR Conference 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21.11.20
8
ORGANOGENESIS Holdings Inc - Produktlösungen für regenerative Medizin