Organogenesis ReNu Receives FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation For Osteoarthritis of the Knee

FDA Determines ReNu Preliminary Clinical Evidence Indicates Potential to Address Unmet Medical Needs for the Management of Symptoms Associated with Knee Osteoarthritis

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted ReNu, a cryopreserved amniotic suspension allograft for the management of symptoms associated with knee osteoarthritis (OA), Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation.

The FDA created the RMAT designation program to expedite development and review of regenerative medicine therapies intended to treat, modify, reverse or cure a serious or life-threatening disease or condition. To qualify for RMAT designation, a therapy must also be supported by preliminary clinical evidence indicating the potential to address unmet medical needs related to the serious condition.

“Securing RMAT designation is a significant milestone for ReNu that underscores the potential impact of this therapy for knee osteoarthritis,” said Gary S. Gilheeney, Sr., President and CEO of Organogenesis. “We are very pleased that the FDA has provided us with these key regulatory advantages and a pathway for expedited approval of ReNu for this degenerative and life-altering disease.”

RMAT designation includes all of the benefits of the Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designation programs. It also provides the advantage of early interactions and intensive guidance from the FDA on development of the therapy, including potential priority review of the biologics license application (BLA) and potential ways to support accelerated approval and satisfy post-approval requirements.

The FDA granted RMAT designation for ReNu based on clinical evidence from a 200 patient multicenter single-blinded randomized controlled trial demonstrating at 6 months that patients with knee OA treated with ReNu experienced a statistically significant reduction in pain and improvement in function compared with hyaluronic acid, a commercially available therapy commonly used to treat knee OA, and saline.