 

Matthew Moore Joins Arcutis as Chief Business Officer

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that Matthew Moore has joined the company as Chief Business Officer. Mr. Moore brings to Arcutis over 20 years of strategy, transaction and operations experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Corporate Business Development and Alliance Management at Allergan, where he led worldwide strategy and business development for the company’s $4B+ Medical Aesthetics business unit.

“We are thrilled to add Matt to our executive team. Like the rest of our senior team, Matt brings a deep understanding of dermatology markets, and he adds important expertise in corporate strategy, business development, and alliance management. His extensive experience creating shareholder value through successful business development will be a key enabler as we continue to build Arcutis into one of the industry’s leading dermatology companies,” said Frank Watanabe, Arcutis’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “We at Arcutis are focused on elevating the standard of care for dermatological diseases, and his strategic insights and deal execution will play an important role in helping us to realize that goal.”

“I am delighted to join Arcutis at such an exciting time for the company,” said Mr. Moore. “Arcutis has established itself as a leader in medical dermatology and is uniquely positioned to fill the innovation gap in this therapeutic area. I have been impressed by the pace of progress achieved to date, and look forward to working with the team to help make Arcutis the preeminent, innovation-driven medical dermatology company.”

During his tenure at Allergan and its predecessor companies, Actavis and Forest Labs, Mr. Moore was responsible for creating and executing business development growth strategies across multiple therapeutic areas including medical aesthetics, neuroscience, anti-infectives and hospital products. In addition, Mr. Moore served as a key deal team member in Actavis’ transformational acquisition of Allergan and Allergan’s ultimate sale to AbbVie. Prior to Allergan, Mr. Moore held executive roles at DOV Pharmaceutical and he started his career in the healthcare investment banking group at CIBC Oppenheimer. Mr. Moore earned his B.A. in Psychology from Trinity College.

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARQT) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. The company is leveraging recent advances in immunology and inflammation to develop differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets to solve persistent treatment challenges in serious diseases of the skin. Arcutis’ robust pipeline includes four novel drug candidates currently in development for a range of inflammatory dermatological conditions. The company’s lead product candidate, topical roflumilast, has the potential to revitalize the standard of care for plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, scalp psoriasis, and seborrheic dermatitis. For more information, visit https://www.arcutis.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including, among others, statements regarding the potential for Arcutis to become the preeminent, innovation-driven medical dermatology company. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ include risks inherent in the clinical development process and regulatory approval process, the timing of regulatory filings, and our ability to defend our intellectual property. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties applicable to our business, see the "Risk Factors" section of our Form 10-Q filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 5, 2020, as well as any subsequent filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Investors and Media:
Heather Rowe Armstrong
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
harmstrong@arcutis.com
805-418-5006, Ext. 740


