 

Milestone Scientific Inc. Announces Agreement with Bitmedical AG to Distribute the CompuFlo Epidural Instrument Across Austria and Switzerland

ROSELAND, N.J., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE American:MLSS), a leading developer of computerized drug delivery instruments that provides virtually painless and precise injections, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Bitmedical AG (“Bitmedical”) to distribute the CompuFlo Epidural Instrument and CathCheck System, as well as related disposables in Switzerland and Austria. Bitmedical is a premier distributor of medical devices and equipment within Switzerland and Austria, supporting many of the leading global manufacturers in these markets.

Hansruedi Muehlegg, CEO Bitmedical stated: “We are impressed with Milestone Scientific’s CompuFlo Epidural System following extensive due diligence and positive feedback from end users prior to entering this agreement. Our analysis found CompuFlo’s objective, quantifiable and real-time pressure detection provides a measure of safety not currently available in epidural anesthesia. In addition to the inclusion of this extraordinary precision instrument to our product portfolio, we look forward to working closely with Milestone to introduce the CompuFlo and CathCheck System across Austria and Switzerland.”

Arjan Haverhals, President of Milestone Scientific, further noted, “We are pleased to enter into this distribution agreement with Bitmedical in such a short period of time since our first contact in November of 2020, which we believe illustrates their confidence in the market potential for our instruments. Bitmedical is an ideal distribution partner as its principals have extensive expertise and proven track records launching new medical devices in Austria and Switzerland. We believe that the deep reach of Bitmedical into Austrian and Swiss hospitals, as well as their specific expertise in Intensive Care, Cardiac Surgery and Anesthesiology will further expand our European and international market presence. Besides his current role as CEO of Bitmedical, Hansruedi has a direct anesthesia background as a Clinical Registered Nurse Anesthetist, and thus is very familiar with the challenges associated with epidural procedures. We believe that Switzerland and Austria are important markets for us based on the growing number of epidural procedures in both childbirth and pain management.”

