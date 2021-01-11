Philips highlights central role of healthcare in the home at All-Digital CES 2021

January 11, 2021

Beyond COVID-19, Philips spotlights care outside of hospital settings in unique, interactive virtual experience

Philips executives Deeptha Khanna and Jeroen Tas talk digital health tech in virtual press conference during CES 2021 Media Day

Philips named CES 2021 Innovation Awards honoree for outstanding technology products across personal and professional health

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, announced its participation in the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, beginning today and running through Jan. 14. Since the initial outbreak of COVID-19 a year ago, healthcare has experienced a rapid transformation and acceleration of digital health technologies. During CES 2021, Philips will highlight a unique hybrid view of advanced technology solutions fast-tracking healthcare, moving outside the four walls of the hospital and into the home.

Telehealth, including tele-dentistry, virtual care and remote monitoring have played significant roles during the pandemic and will continue to play central roles in health and well-being post COVID-19 and beyond. At this year’s CES 2021, Philips has created an interactive virtual healthy neighborhood that visitors can self-navigate. The immersive experience brings three core storylines to life, demonstrating how Philips digital health technology is supporting consumers and patients alike during COVID-19. From first-time expecting parents, to at-risk people living with chronic – and often related – conditions like cardiac disease, diabetes, or sleep apnea, to those who want to improve their oral health, Philips will spotlight end-to-end solutions to help safely evaluate and monitor people to better manage healthcare at home.

Philips CES 2021 virtual press conference

Philips executives Deeptha Khanna , Chief Business Leader of Personal Health, and Jeroen Tas, Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, will participate in the Philips CES 2021 virtual press conference on Monday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss their vision and experience in the consumer and professional health tech space.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we have witnessed a dramatic shift to online, with the majority of our activities now centered in the home. We’re working, shopping, educating and connecting with our caregivers, all from the comfort of our homes. In fact, nearly half of our Personal Health sales are now made online,” said Deeptha Khanna, Chief Business Leader, Personal Health, Philips. “We have also witnessed the reinvention of our homes as a core element of the healthcare pathway, with telehealth, virtual and remote care technologies as the key drivers for change during COVID-19. And these changes are here to stay.”