Cavanal Hill Funds offers new hope for yield seekers

Traditional income investments like corporate and government bonds have historically been logical investments for retirees and risk-adverse investors. Given the current environment of diminished yields, however, many investors are now struggling to find alternative strategies for generating income for their portfolios while still protecting their hard-earned savings.

“Over the past few years a challenge for fixed income investing has developed,” said Matt Stephani, President of Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. “Yields on traditional sources of investment income have steadily declined, leaving investors grasping for yield from other, often riskier types of assets.”

In response, Cavanal Hill Funds developed the Fund which has the following characteristics:

Attractive Yield: Targeting a yield higher than that of the S&P 500



Downside Price Protection: Price hedging is in place to protect the portfolio from large downward moves in the market

Reduced Volatility: Volatility of returns that are significantly lower than the S&P 500

Tax-advantaged Income: Dividends on stocks are currently taxed at a lower rate than the top marginal rate on interest income

The Cavanal Hill Hedged Income Fund utilizes Cavanal Hill Investment Management’s experience in designing attractive, dividend-paying equity portfolios with Lavaca Capital, LLC’s expertise in options investing. Cavanal Hill Investment Management has developed a proprietary process of identifying companies with strong and growing cash flows and consistent dividend growth. Products utilizing this process were previously only available to ultra-high net worth clients and institutions until now. Lavaca adds a custom options overlay to the Cavanal Hill process by writing covered calls on securities held in the Fund and utilizing some of the premium income to purchase broad-based puts. As a result, the Hedged Income Fund provides an attractive yield for investors via dividend income and net call premiums while also protecting the Fund from significant downside. This creates an innovative and timely product solution for a low yield environment.