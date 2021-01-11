 

Cavanal Hill Funds offers new hope for yield seekers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 15:00  |  55   |   |   

Cavanal Hill launches new Hedged Income Fund

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavanal Hill announces the creation of a new yield focused fund, the Hedged Income Fund (the Fund).

Traditional income investments like corporate and government bonds have historically been logical investments for retirees and risk-adverse investors. Given the current environment of diminished yields, however, many investors are now struggling to find alternative strategies for generating income for their portfolios while still protecting their hard-earned savings.

“Over the past few years a challenge for fixed income investing has developed,” said Matt Stephani, President of Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. “Yields on traditional sources of investment income have steadily declined, leaving investors grasping for yield from other, often riskier types of assets.”

In response, Cavanal Hill Funds developed the Fund which has the following characteristics:

  • Attractive Yield: Targeting a yield higher than that of the S&P 500
  • Downside Price Protection: Price hedging is in place to protect the portfolio from large downward moves in the market
  • Reduced Volatility: Volatility of returns that are significantly lower than the S&P 500
  • Tax-advantaged Income: Dividends on stocks are currently taxed at a lower rate than the top marginal rate on interest income

The Cavanal Hill Hedged Income Fund utilizes Cavanal Hill Investment Management’s experience in designing attractive, dividend-paying equity portfolios with Lavaca Capital, LLC’s expertise in options investing. Cavanal Hill Investment Management has developed a proprietary process of identifying companies with strong and growing cash flows and consistent dividend growth. Products utilizing this process were previously only available to ultra-high net worth clients and institutions until now. Lavaca adds a custom options overlay to the Cavanal Hill process by writing covered calls on securities held in the Fund and utilizing some of the premium income to purchase broad-based puts. As a result, the Hedged Income Fund provides an attractive yield for investors via dividend income and net call premiums while also protecting the Fund from significant downside. This creates an innovative and timely product solution for a low yield environment.

Seite 1 von 3
BOK Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cavanal Hill Funds offers new hope for yield seekers Cavanal Hill launches new Hedged Income FundTULSA, Okla., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cavanal Hill announces the creation of a new yield focused fund, the Hedged Income Fund (the Fund). Traditional income investments like corporate and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
BOK Financial Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call