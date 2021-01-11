BTCS Reports 1,327% Year-Over-Year Gain in Digital Assets
Digital Assets now valued at approximately $7 million, driven by additional investment and continued rally
Silver Spring, MD, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a digital asset and blockchain technology focused company, provides an update on its business and digital asset portfolio.
Establishing positions in key digital assets is a core part of the Company’s business plan. Through timely purchases of Bitcoin and Ethereum, BTCS has substantially grown its digital asset portfolio over the past 18-months. The table below summarizes the Company’s Digital Asset growth over the last six quarters:
|Digital Assets Held at Period End
|Asset
|2019Q3
|2019Q4
|2020Q1
|2020Q2
|2020Q3
|2020Q4
|BTC
|14.9
|20.6
|20.6
|54.3
|63.6
|66.9
|QoQ Change
|38%
|0%
|163%
|17%
|5%
|ETH
|584.7
|985.0
|985.0
|2,304.6
|2,554.7
|2,674.2
|QoQ Change
|68%
|0%
|134%
|11%
|5%
The Fair Market Value of the Company’s digital asset position increased 1,327% to $3.9 million in 12-months ended December 31, 2020. The table below, based on year-end prices of $29,325 per BTC and $739 per ETH, summarizes the Fair Market Value of the Company’s Digital Assets over the past six quarters:
|Fair Market Value of Digital Assets
|Asset
|2019Q3
|2019Q4
|2020Q1
|2020Q2
|2020Q3
|2020Q4
|BTC
|$123,733
|$148,406
|$132,831
|$496,027
|$685,331
|$1,962,538
|QoQ Change
|20%
|-10%
|273%
|38%
|186%
|YoY Change
|1,222%
|ETH
|$105,175
|$127,662
|$131,582
|$521,552
|$909,478
|$1,976,260
|QoQ Change
|21%
|3%
|296%
|74%
|117%
|YoY Change
|1,448%
|Total
|$228,908
|$276,068
|$264,413
|$1,017,579
|$1,594,809
|$3,938,798
|QoQ Change
|21%
|-4%
|285%
|57%
|147%
|YoY Change
|1,327%
The Company believes Bitcoin, Ethereum, and certain other digital assets are a great store of value and can be an effective hedge against monetary debasement in the wake of multi-trillion-dollar economic bailouts. Bitcoin has rallied over 700% from its March 2020 low, which the Company believes is driven by institutional interest in digital assets, PayPal allowing its customers to buy and sell bitcoin through their platform, and a flight to safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and political turmoil. On January 8, 2021, the Company’s digital asset portfolio had a Fair Market Value of approximately $7 million, which includes $800,000 worth of digital assets purchased with the proceeds of management’s recent $1.1 million investment.
0 Kommentare