 

BTCS Reports 1,327% Year-Over-Year Gain in Digital Assets

Digital Assets now valued at approximately $7 million, driven by additional investment and continued rally

Silver Spring, MD, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain WireBTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a digital asset and blockchain technology focused company, provides an update on its business and digital asset portfolio.  

Establishing positions in key digital assets is a core part of the Company’s business plan.  Through timely purchases of Bitcoin and Ethereum, BTCS has substantially grown its digital asset portfolio over the past 18-months. The table below summarizes the Company’s Digital Asset growth over the last six quarters:  

Digital Assets Held at Period End
Asset 2019Q3 2019Q4 2020Q1 2020Q2 2020Q3 2020Q4
BTC 14.9 20.6 20.6 54.3 63.6 66.9
    QoQ Change   38% 0% 163% 17% 5%
ETH 584.7 985.0 985.0 2,304.6 2,554.7 2,674.2
    QoQ Change   68% 0% 134% 11% 5%

The Fair Market Value of the Company’s digital asset position increased 1,327% to $3.9 million in 12-months ended December 31, 2020. The table below, based on year-end prices of $29,325 per BTC and $739 per ETH, summarizes the Fair Market Value of the Company’s Digital Assets over the past six quarters:  

Fair Market Value of Digital Assets
Asset 2019Q3 2019Q4 2020Q1 2020Q2 2020Q3 2020Q4
BTC $123,733 $148,406 $132,831 $496,027 $685,331 $1,962,538
    QoQ Change   20% -10% 273% 38% 186%
    YoY Change           1,222%
ETH $105,175 $127,662 $131,582 $521,552 $909,478 $1,976,260
    QoQ Change   21% 3% 296% 74% 117%
    YoY Change           1,448%
Total $228,908 $276,068 $264,413 $1,017,579 $1,594,809 $3,938,798
    QoQ Change   21% -4% 285% 57% 147%
    YoY Change           1,327%

The Company believes Bitcoin, Ethereum, and certain other digital assets are a great store of value and can be an effective hedge against monetary debasement in the wake of multi-trillion-dollar economic bailouts. Bitcoin has rallied over 700% from its March 2020 low, which the Company believes is driven by institutional interest in digital assets, PayPal allowing its customers to buy and sell bitcoin through their platform, and a flight to safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and political turmoil. On January 8, 2021, the Company’s digital asset portfolio had a Fair Market Value of approximately $7 million, which includes $800,000 worth of digital assets purchased with the proceeds of management’s recent $1.1 million investment.

