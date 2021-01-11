BTCS Reports 1,327% Year-Over-Year Gain in Digital Assets

Establishing positions in key digital assets is a core part of the Company’s business plan. Through timely purchases of Bitcoin and Ethereum, BTCS has substantially grown its digital asset portfolio over the past 18-months. The table below summarizes the Company’s Digital Asset growth over the last six quarters:

Silver Spring, MD, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire ) BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a digital asset and blockchain technology focused company, provides an update on its business and digital asset portfolio.

Digital Assets Held at Period End Asset 2019Q3 2019Q4 2020Q1 2020Q2 2020Q3 2020Q4 BTC 14.9 20.6 20.6 54.3 63.6 66.9 QoQ Change 38% 0% 163% 17% 5% ETH 584.7 985.0 985.0 2,304.6 2,554.7 2,674.2 QoQ Change 68% 0% 134% 11% 5%

The Fair Market Value of the Company’s digital asset position increased 1,327% to $3.9 million in 12-months ended December 31, 2020. The table below, based on year-end prices of $29,325 per BTC and $739 per ETH, summarizes the Fair Market Value of the Company’s Digital Assets over the past six quarters:

Fair Market Value of Digital Assets Asset 2019Q3 2019Q4 2020Q1 2020Q2 2020Q3 2020Q4 BTC $123,733 $148,406 $132,831 $496,027 $685,331 $1,962,538 QoQ Change 20% -10% 273% 38% 186% YoY Change 1,222% ETH $105,175 $127,662 $131,582 $521,552 $909,478 $1,976,260 QoQ Change 21% 3% 296% 74% 117% YoY Change 1,448% Total $228,908 $276,068 $264,413 $1,017,579 $1,594,809 $3,938,798 QoQ Change 21% -4% 285% 57% 147% YoY Change 1,327%

The Company believes Bitcoin, Ethereum, and certain other digital assets are a great store of value and can be an effective hedge against monetary debasement in the wake of multi-trillion-dollar economic bailouts. Bitcoin has rallied over 700% from its March 2020 low, which the Company believes is driven by institutional interest in digital assets, PayPal allowing its customers to buy and sell bitcoin through their platform, and a flight to safety during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and political turmoil. On January 8, 2021, the Company’s digital asset portfolio had a Fair Market Value of approximately $7 million, which includes $800,000 worth of digital assets purchased with the proceeds of management’s recent $1.1 million investment.