 

PGTI Announces Private Placement of Additional Senior Notes

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) (“PGTI” or the “Company”), a national leader in premium windows and doors, including impact-resistant products and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces, announced today that it intends to offer $60 million aggregate principal amount of additional senior notes due 2026 (the “Additional Notes”), subject to market conditions, in an offering that will be exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”). The Additional Notes will be part of the same issuance of, and will rank equally and form a single series with, the $365.0 million aggregate principal amount of PGTI’s 6.75% senior notes due 2026, $315 million aggregate principal amount of which were issued on August 10, 2018 and $50 million aggregate principal amount of which were issued on January 24, 2020 (the “Existing Notes” and, together with the Additional Notes, the “Notes”). The Additional Notes will have the same terms as the Existing Notes (except with respect to issue date and the date from which interest accrues).

The Additional Notes are being offered to finance, together with cash on hand, the cash portion of the purchase price of the acquisition (the “ECO Acquisition”) by the Company of 75% of the outstanding equity interests of New Eco Windows Holding, LLC (“New Holding”), a newly formed Delaware limited liability company formed for the purposes of facilitating the ECO Acquisition, which will hold 100% of the equity interests of ECO Window Systems, LLC, ECO Glass Production Inc. and Unity Windows Inc. (collectively, “ECO”). The ECO Acquisition was previously announced on January 7, 2021 and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021. If the ECO Acquisition does not close, PGTI intends to apply proceeds of the Additional Notes to repay amounts outstanding under its existing term loan credit facility and for general corporate purposes, including future acquisitions.

The Additional Notes will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, by each existing and future domestic restricted subsidiary of the Company, other than any restricted subsidiary of the Company that does not guarantee the Company’s existing senior secured credit facilities or any permitted refinancing thereof (the “Guarantors”). In this regard, upon the consummation of the ECO Acquisition, New Holding and its subsidiaries will be designated as unrestricted subsidiaries under the indenture and the credit agreement governing the Company’s existing senior secured credit facilities and will not become Guarantors of the Notes or be guarantors of the Company’s existing senior secured credit facilities.

