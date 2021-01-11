 

CIM Commercial Trust Secures Long-Term Lease for Entire New Office Building at Penn Field Office Campus in Austin

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 15:24  |  51   |   |   

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT-L), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities, announced today that it has executed an eight-year lease for the entire approximately 44,000-square-foot, two-story office building at Penn Field office campus located at 3601 South Congress Avenue.

CIM Group, CIM Commercial Trust’s operator, utilized the broad expertise of its vertically-integrated team of investments, development, leasing, property management, and capital markets professionals to collaborate on the development and leasing of this newly constructed building at Penn Field. The return on cost of the development is expected to exceed CIM Commercial Trust’s previously disclosed target of 8%.

Penn Field, an approximately 228,000-square-foot, 16-acre, mixed-use property located in Austin’s “SoCo” Business District, was originally developed in 1918 as an air base for the U.S. Army. The industrial buildings of post-World War I design have been transformed over time into what is today, a lushly landscaped campus with meandering pathways shaded by mature trees. The property is 86% leased after the lease-up of the new building.

The new building’s exterior design reflects the industrial character and historic warehouses of Penn Field and the interior features large floorplates, high ceilings, natural light from the dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, and outdoor patios and terraces.

CIM Group has owned, operated, and developed more than 2.2 million square feet of properties in the Austin area, including The Independent condominium tower, Seaholm Power Plant mixed-use redevelopment, and District at SoCo apartment community, and more than 1.4 million square feet of office space in the community including Fifth + Tillery, Hartland Plaza, 507 Calles, Eastside Village and Chase Tower.

ABOUT CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION

CIM Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Austin. CIM Commercial Trust is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities. www.cimcommercial.com.

Seite 1 von 3
CIM Commercial Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CIM Commercial Trust Secures Long-Term Lease for Entire New Office Building at Penn Field Office Campus in Austin CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT-L), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities, announced today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Adocia Files Patent on a Hydrogel Scaffold for Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes
Applied DNA Announces Pricing of $15 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market Under ...
bluebird bio to Separate Oncology Business into Independent Company
Moderna Provides Business Update and Announces Three New Development Programs in Infectious Disease ...
Alnylam Launches “Alnylam P5x25” Strategy for Planned Transition to a Top Five Biotech in ...
Gilead Sciences Announces Updated 2020 Guidance
Atara Biotherapeutics Will Present Recent Advancements and Key Upcoming Milestones at the 39th ...
KKR Closes Inaugural Asia Pacific Infrastructure Fund at US$3.9 billion Cap
Organigram Appoints Marni Wieshofer to the Board of Directors
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
PolarityTE to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual Bioconnect 2021 Conference
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity