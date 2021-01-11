 

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Electra With SwissMarine

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with SwissMarine Pte Ltd., Singapore, for one of its Post-Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Electra. The gross charter rate is US$12,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until maximum March 30, 2021. The charter commenced on January 4, 2021. The m/v Electra was chartered, as previously announced, to Oldendorff Carriers GMBH & Co. KG, Lübeck, Germany, at a gross charter rate of US$10,250 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties.

The “Electra” is a 87,150 dwt Post-Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

The employment of “Electra” is anticipated to generate approximately US$1.06 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Upon completion of the previously announced sales of two Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Coronis and the m/v Oceanis, and one Capesize dry bulk vessel, the m/v Sideris GS, Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 37 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 11 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, including the m/v Coronis, the m/v Oceanis and the m/v Sideris GS,  is approximately 5.0 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.27 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

Disclaimer

