 

Launch of the Nõmme 328 residential project (Tallinn, Estonia)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 15:15  |  34   |   |   

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the Nõmme 328 residential development project in Tallinn. The building with 38 apartments and 6 commercial spaces will be completed in summer of 2022.

The Nõmme 328 residential development (merko.ee/nomme328), located next to Nõmme central square, includes reconstruction of a historical five-storeyed building at Pärnu road 328 as well as the construction of a new wing next to it.

The size of the apartments ranges between 38–218 square metres and the price per square metre starts from 3,200 euros. The size of the commercial spaces ranges between 91–336 square metres and the price per square metre starts from 2,800 euros. Parking spaces will be located in an underground car park, greenery and children’s playground will be created in the interior courtyard.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Jaan Mäe, Member of the Management Board of Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5102.

Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.

Attachments


Merko Ehitus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Launch of the Nõmme 328 residential project (Tallinn, Estonia) AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to launch the Nõmme 328 residential development project in Tallinn. The building with 38 apartments and 6 commercial spaces will be completed in summer of 2022. The Nõmme 328 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Construction contract in Estonia (concrete works of Tehnopol 3 in Tallinn)
04.01.21
Start of construction of Merks Mežpilsēta residential project (Riga, Latvia)
21.12.20
Extension of the powers of the Members of the Supervisory Board of a group’s subsidiary entity (AS Merko Ehitus Eesti)
15.12.20
Construction contract in Latvia (NATO base in Ādaži)
14.12.20
Construction contract in Estonia (commercial building in Tiskre)
14.12.20
Investor calendar 2021