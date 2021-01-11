 

A New Racetrack for Global TV Giants Picture quality is the Foundation and Application is the Soul!

QINGDAO, China, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 11th, Fisher Yu, the President of Hisense Visual Technology, announced at the first-ever virtual CES that Hisense sold over 25 million terminal display products in 2020, maintaining the first rank in Chinese market. In 2021, Hisense will focus on the core competencies of picture quality and applications, and releasing the new ULED TV product with high refresh rate and dynamic range, as well as the new TriChroma Laser TVs.

Picture quality is the foundation of TV products. Fisher Yu said, as the official sponsor of EURO 2020, we will bring a customized version of the EURO 2020 ULED U7 series to soccer fans around the world. Hisense, which will launch new Laser TV products at CES every year, this year launches a full range of TriChroma Laser TV products from 75-inch to 300-inch, announcing the start of a new era of TriChroma Laser TV. Hisense new TriChroma Laser TV adopts RGB laser light source architecture. Different color lasers are separately packaged and finely controlled, which result in purer color performance. This product achieves 20% brightness enhancement at the pixel-level and 430-nit picture brightness. In addition, the TV's highest color gamut standard can reach 107% BT2020, and the color gamut coverage can reach up to 151% of the DCI-P3 film color standard, which is almost 50% beyond high-end cinema.

Application is the soul of TV product. Fisher Yu said screens are vitally important in the reconstruction of our lifestyle due to their unique value and function. In the challenging 2020, Hisense has focused on home entertainment, and launched products such as social TV, 8K dual-screen TV, and the TriChroma Laser TV, which can support conference calls with thousands of callers. In 2021, Hisense will continue to expand on the function of large screens as the center of the smart home, allowing their application as a home social platform. The upgraded Hisense social screen supports home office, online lectures, home care, AI fitness and a whole range of social and business needs. Hisense's eco-screen products are user-centered. They are based on the evolution of time and space in home life and designed to cover wide variety of elements of everyday life including home learning, office, leisure and entertainment, life management, image management and others.

For example, Hisense has launched an eco-screen product for touch screen education in response to the rapid growth of children's family education demands, which can realize home-school interaction, homework guidance, mock tests and other educational models. Hisense's home fitness screen product for fitness lovers supports online courses and video sessions, AI guidance, and can generate individual fitness plans as well as record the exercises. Hisense also provides gamers with large screen gaming products that support console games, cloud games, and online games. Hisense will also launch vehicle display, transparent display, and dual display screens, as well as home eco-screen products that would be able to provide community services such as remote medical consultations and community facilities management. Additionally, services such as travel navigation, education, and remote meetings would be available.

At the same time, Hisense will continue to improve the picture quality and experience with chip capabilities. Hisense will also mass produce 4K120Hz dual screen chip, 8K 120Hz picture quality processing chip, AISOC intelligent voice chip and AI vision SOC chip. The chips will be applied to ULED TVs, which are top-selling high-definition TVs bringing audio-visual shock beyond the imagination to users. The advancement of modern display technology is defying the limitations of time, space and the number of access devices. The screen will connect all services, social experience and people. The ever-enhancing picture quality and application experience continue to strengthen the important position of TV products, and it also brings a rebound in the global TV market. Global TV giants are facing a new racetrack.

