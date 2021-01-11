ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in Noble Conference
ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference, on January 20 at 10:30 a.m. EST.
The fireside chat will be webcast and will be accessible through www.noblecon17.com. The fireside chat will be archived on www.accobrands.com under the Investor Relations section beginning January 21, and also on www.channelchek.com in February.
About ACCO Brands Corporation
ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) is one of the world's largest designers, marketers and manufacturers of branded academic, consumer and business products. Our widely recognized brands include Artline, AT-A-GLANCE, Barrilito, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, Foroni, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Mead, PowerA, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra, Wilson Jones and many others. Our products are sold in more than 100 countries around the world. More information about ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People, can be found at www.accobrands.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005605/en/
