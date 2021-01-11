ACCO Brands Corporation Announces Participation in Noble Conference

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) today announced that it will participate in a fireside chat at NobleCon17, Noble Capital Markets’ Seventeenth Annual Investor Conference, on January 20 at 10:30 a.m. EST.

The fireside chat will be webcast and will be accessible through www.noblecon17.com. The fireside chat will be archived on www.accobrands.com under the Investor Relations section beginning January 21, and also on www.channelchek.com in February.