 

FOX News Channel to Launch New Daytime Programming Lineup

Business Wire
11.01.2021   

FOX News Channel (FNC) will debut a new daytime and early prime programming lineup beginning Monday, January 18th, announced FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “As we kick off a new year, we are excited to announce new changes to our schedule. We have the best-in-class anchors, interviewers, reporters and talent in all of news media. This new powerful lineup ensures FOX News Media will continue to deliver outstanding coverage for our viewers who depend on the most trusted names in the business.”

Kicking off the new schedule will be a new two-hour edition of America’s Newsroom (9AM-11AM/ET) with its founding anchor Bill Hemmer, who will relaunch the program he originally helmed since 2007, now joined by co-anchor Dana Perino. Harris Faulkner will move to 11 AM/ET with The Faulkner Focus, followed by the network’s signature midday roundtable show Outnumbered (12-1 PM/ET).

From 1-3 PM/ET, newly named anchor John Roberts coming off his role as Chief White House correspondent will be joined by Sandra Smith helming a new two-hour news program, entitled America Reports. Roberts’ replacement on the White House correspondent team will be announced at a later date.

Martha MacCallum’s The Story will move to 3 PM/ET while FNC original Neil Cavuto will continue to anchor his post-market show Your World (4-5 PM/ET), followed by The Five (5-6 PM/ET) and Special Report with Bret Baier (6-7 PM/ET). A rotating group of FOX News opinion hosts will helm the 7 PM hour, entitled FOX News Primetime. A permanent 7 PM/ET opinion host will be named at a later date.

New Weekday Daytime & Early Prime Line-Up:

  • 9-11 AM/ET – America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino
  • 11 AM/ET – The Faulkner Focus
  • 12-1 PM/ET – Outnumbered
  • 1-3 PM/ET – America Reports with John Roberts & Sandra Smith
  • 3-4 PM/ET – The Story with Martha MacCallum
  • 4-5 PM/ET – Your World with Neil Cavuto
  • 5-6 PM/ET – The Five
  • 6-7 PM/ET – Special Report with Bret Baier
  • 7-8 PM/ET – FOX News Primetime

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

