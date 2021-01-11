Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of National Holdings to B. Riley Financial, Inc. for $3.25 per share.

On behalf of National Holdings shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.