GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. COMPLETES MOVE TO THE OTCQB

GTII’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Reichman stated, “Through a consistent and dedicated effort by our GTII team, we have been able to complete the necessary steps and demonstrate the appropriate level of compliance to the SEC and the OTCQB market to actualize this vital component of our 2021 Business Plan. It is indeed the beginning of a new and exciting year for GTII”.

New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or “Company”), a development stage company, focused on acquiring new and innovative technologies in diverse industries, today announced that the Company has officially been restored to the OTCQB public market, and that as of this morning it will be able to function as such, providing vital current and public information that investors need to analyze, value and trade securities with greater visibility and transparency.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, is a development stage company, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

