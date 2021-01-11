Investview (“INVU”) Announces Definitive Marketing and Distribution Agreement with Oneiro, N.A. Inc., Developer of the World’s First Adaptive Digital Currency, ndau

EATONTOWN, NJ, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology and global distribution network that operates through its subsidiaries to provide financial education tools, content, research and management of digital asset technology that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the generation of digital assets, today announced two new product packages for worldwide distribution as a result of their exclusive marketing and distribution agreement with Oneiro, N.A.

The definitive agreement entered into in early December 2020 utilizes Investview’s industry leading financial technology and global distribution organization to make ndau, the World’s First Adaptive Digital Currency, available to its customers. Investview entered into the agreement with Oneiro, N.A. Inc. the developer of the decentralized digital currency, ndau, to offer product packages that include ndau to its worldwide customer base. The first product packages will be available in pre-launch this month. ndau is a digital currency optimized for a long-term store of value with attractive staking rewards for ndau holders.

"Digital currencies have now fully emerged into the mainstream with Bitcoin as the pioneer. The increase in value of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others have created significant interest from individuals and institutions alike," said Joe Cammarata, Investview CEO.

Although Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies are pretty much in their infancy, they have the potential to become the greatest technological advances since the internet. ndau is a new category of digital asset technology designed as the world's first adaptive digital currency optimized for a long-term store of value with attractive staking rewards for holders of ndau. It is viewed by crypto enthusiasts as a calmer, gentler “conservative digital currency” appealing to the masses, one that’s specifically designed to be less volatile when held over the course of many years. It is also a virtual currency that is well suited to being held along with Bitcoin to help smooth out the ride. ndau has built-in monetary policy mechanisms which aims to help stabilize their value, as demand changes over time.