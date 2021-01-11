 

Investview (“INVU”) Announces Definitive Marketing and Distribution Agreement with Oneiro, N.A. Inc., Developer of the World’s First Adaptive Digital Currency, ndau

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 15:30  |  64   |   |   

EATONTOWN, NJ, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology and global distribution network that operates through its subsidiaries to provide financial education tools, content, research and management of digital asset technology that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the generation of digital assets, today announced two new product packages for worldwide distribution as a result of their exclusive marketing and distribution agreement with Oneiro, N.A. 

The definitive agreement entered into in early December 2020 utilizes Investview’s industry leading financial technology and global distribution organization to make ndau, the World’s First Adaptive Digital Currency, available to its customers.  Investview entered into the agreement with Oneiro, N.A. Inc. the developer of the decentralized digital currency, ndau, to offer product packages that include ndau to its worldwide customer base. The first product packages will be available in pre-launch this month. ndau is a digital currency optimized for a long-term store of value with attractive staking rewards for ndau holders.

"Digital currencies have now fully emerged into the mainstream with Bitcoin as the pioneer. The increase in value of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and others have created significant interest from individuals and institutions alike," said Joe Cammarata, Investview CEO.

Although Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies are pretty much in their infancy, they have the potential to become the greatest technological advances since the internet. ndau is a new category of digital asset technology designed as the world's first adaptive digital currency optimized for a long-term store of value with attractive staking rewards for holders of ndau. It is viewed by crypto enthusiasts as a calmer, gentler “conservative digital currency” appealing to the masses, one that’s specifically designed to be less volatile when held over the course of many years. It is also a virtual currency that is well suited to being held along with Bitcoin to help smooth out the ride.  ndau has built-in monetary policy mechanisms which aims to help stabilize their value, as demand changes over time.  

Seite 1 von 4


Investview Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Investview (“INVU”) Announces Definitive Marketing and Distribution Agreement with Oneiro, N.A. Inc., Developer of the World’s First Adaptive Digital Currency, ndau EATONTOWN, NJ, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology and global distribution network that operates through its subsidiaries to provide financial education tools, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Investview (INVU) Reports New Record $1.88 Million Month Bitcoin Mining Revenue and Increased Bitcoin Holdings in its SAFETek Subsidiary