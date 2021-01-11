 

The Member of the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp submitted an application for resignation

The Member of the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp Peeter Saks submitted his resignation as a member of the Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp.

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp will continue with four members: Priit Rohumaa (the Chairman), Hans H. Luik, Indrek Kasela and Aleksandras Česnavičius.


Priit Rohumaa
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
priit@nutshell.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Group also manages the electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales sites in Latvia. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs 1700 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Digital screen network expansion in Latvia
28.12.20
Changes in substantial shareholding
14.12.20
Extension of the mandate of the management board members of AS Ekspress Grupp and AS Ekspress Meedia