 

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Commences Previously Announced “Pre-Packaged” Chapter 11 Proceedings with Support of Majority of Creditors

Operating Partnership Continues to Operate Normally with Ample Liquidity; Not a Party to Chapter 11 Proceeding

Will Remain an Independent, Employee-Owned Business with No Impact on Employees, Customers, Vendors, Suppliers or Distributors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Parent MLP”) and its subsidiary Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp. (“Parent Finance”) today announced that, in connection with a previously announced Transaction Support Agreement (“TSA”), they commenced voluntary pre-packaged Chapter 11 cases in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Ferrellgas’ operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P. (“Ferrellgas”), is not included in the Chapter 11 filing, has ample liquidity and is operating normally. Ferrellgas will continue to satisfy all its obligations to employees, customers, vendors, suppliers, distributors and other partners without interruption.

James E. Ferrell, Chairman of the Ferrellgas Board of Directors, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Today’s announcement is an important step forward in significantly strengthening our balance sheets and positioning our company for long-term success. We are pleased this process will enable Ferrellgas to remain an independent, employee-owned company as we continue growing our strong and profitable core business. We remain focused on serving our nearly 800,000 customers throughout the United States and Puerto Rico, and on continuing to expand our premier Blue Rhino tank exchange business.”

Mr. Ferrell added, “We appreciate the continued support of our institutional noteholders, which will enable us to complete our financial restructuring on an expedited basis. I also want to thank our dedicated team of nearly 5,000 nationwide employees for their hard work and unwavering dedication to our success. We look forward to emerging a financially stronger company, and we are excited to build on our near 100-year-old history of innovation as one of the nation’s largest propane dealers for many years to come.”

Pursuant to the transactions contemplated in the TSA, which was entered into with a substantial majority of the noteholders of Parent MLP and Parent Finance, Parent MLP and Parent Finance’s debt will be eliminated; approximately $1.5 billion of Ferrellgas’ debt will be refinanced; and Ferrellgas, L.P. will raise over $1 billion of new capital.

