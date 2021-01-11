 

Real People Investment Holdings Limited – Resignation of Director

The board of Real People Investment Holdings Limited has accepted the resignation of independent non-executive director, Mr Kenneth Hopkins, who was also the chairperson of the Company’s Audit Committee and Risk Committee, with effect from 31 December 2020.

Mr Hopkins’ had indicated his intent to resign to the Board early in 2020. Mr Ralph Buddle was appointed during 2020 to succeed Mr Hopkins and has been appointed as chairperson of the Company’s Audit Committee and Risk Committee.

For further information, please contact:

Neil Grobbelaar, Group Chief Executive Officer

Email: ctaylor@realpeople.co.za

Phone number: +27 82 772 5481

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on January 11th, 2021 at 15:30 CET

