CES 2021 Bosch puts its faith in AI and connectivity - for the protection of people and the environment (FOTO)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 11.01.2021, 16:15 | 83 | 0 |
Stuttgart, Germany / Detroit, USA (ots) - Intelligent, climate-friendly
solutions for health, living, industry, and mobility
- Bosch board of management member Michael Bolle: "Bosch combines AI and
connectivity to form the AIoT so it can improve energy efficiency and fight
the coronavirus."
- Intelligent health and safety: Bosch AIoT solutions honored with
- CES® Innovation Award Honorees.
- More advanced software: Bosch's rapid coronavirus test can now detect positive
samples in less than 30 minutes.
- Sustainable #LikeABosch: latest installment of image campaign shows how
everyone can do their part to contribute to climate protection.
- Climate action is paying off: Carbon Disclosure Project adds Bosch to its A
List.
- AI in space: Bosch expertise to help navigate mini robots on lunar surface.
To improve people's health and to protect our planet, Bosch is counting on AIoT,
taking advantage of the possibilities offered by data, artificial intelligence,
and the internet of things to benefit people and the environment with technical
solutions. "We combine AI and connectivity to form the AIoT, which helps us
improve energy efficiency and fight the coronavirus," says Michael Bolle, Bosch
board of management member. "AIoT offers enormous potential. We are already
unlocking this potential and plan to expand our efforts in the future." Under
the tagline "Sustainable #LikeABosch," the company will be presenting
intelligent, sustainable solutions for health, living, and mobility at the
virtual tech trade fair CES 2021.
Among the innovations Bosch is debuting at the tech show is the world's first
self-learning AI sensor for wearables and hearables in fitness tracking. Since
the AI runs on the sensor itself (edge AI), there's no longer any need for an
internet connection during an exercise session - this improves energy efficiency
and data privacy. The company is also presenting a sensor that measures factors
such as air quality and relative humidity. This delivers information about the
concentration of aerosols in the air - data that has become especially important
in the fight against the coronavirus. Bosch security cameras can also help in
the fight against the virus. AI makes it possible for them to execute a wide
array of customer-specific applications. For example, a new camera solution with
integrated intelligent video analysis measures body temperature contactlessly,
anonymously, and with high precision - with a maximum deviation of half a
degree. Moreover, using a software solution for the open camera platform of the
Bosch startup Security and Safety Things, these cameras can detect whether the
