Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Stuttgart, Germany / Detroit, USA (ots) - Intelligent, climate-friendlysolutions for health, living, industry, and mobility- Bosch board of management member Michael Bolle: "Bosch combines AI andconnectivity to form the AIoT so it can improve energy efficiency and fightthe coronavirus."- Intelligent health and safety: Bosch AIoT solutions honored with- CES® Innovation Award Honorees.- More advanced software: Bosch's rapid coronavirus test can now detect positivesamples in less than 30 minutes.- Sustainable #LikeABosch: latest installment of image campaign shows howeveryone can do their part to contribute to climate protection.- Climate action is paying off: Carbon Disclosure Project adds Bosch to its AList.- AI in space: Bosch expertise to help navigate mini robots on lunar surface.To improve people's health and to protect our planet, Bosch is counting on AIoT,taking advantage of the possibilities offered by data, artificial intelligence,and the internet of things to benefit people and the environment with technicalsolutions. "We combine AI and connectivity to form the AIoT, which helps usimprove energy efficiency and fight the coronavirus," says Michael Bolle, Boschboard of management member. "AIoT offers enormous potential. We are alreadyunlocking this potential and plan to expand our efforts in the future." Underthe tagline "Sustainable #LikeABosch," the company will be presentingintelligent, sustainable solutions for health, living, and mobility at thevirtual tech trade fair CES 2021.Among the innovations Bosch is debuting at the tech show is the world's firstself-learning AI sensor for wearables and hearables in fitness tracking. Sincethe AI runs on the sensor itself (edge AI), there's no longer any need for aninternet connection during an exercise session - this improves energy efficiencyand data privacy. The company is also presenting a sensor that measures factorssuch as air quality and relative humidity. This delivers information about theconcentration of aerosols in the air - data that has become especially importantin the fight against the coronavirus. Bosch security cameras can also help inthe fight against the virus. AI makes it possible for them to execute a widearray of customer-specific applications. For example, a new camera solution withintegrated intelligent video analysis measures body temperature contactlessly,anonymously, and with high precision - with a maximum deviation of half adegree. Moreover, using a software solution for the open camera platform of theBosch startup Security and Safety Things, these cameras can detect whether the