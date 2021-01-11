 

Crypto.com Partners with Booking.com to Offer Exclusive Travel Discounts

Crypto.com users can enjoy up to 25% off Booking.com's 28M+ accommodation listings

HONG KONG, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com has announced a partnership with Booking.com to deliver travel deals to all Crypto.com users, available exclusively inside the Crypto.com App. Crypto.com users who make Booking.com reservations in the App can now enjoy up to 25% off accommodations. As an added bonus, users who pay using their Crypto.com Visa Card can get up to 8% back on spending along with great travel perks, including free and unlimited LoungeKey airport lounge access, free ATM withdrawals worldwide, and no foreign transaction fees.

Crypto.com Logo (PRNewsfoto/Crypto.com)

According to Booking.com, 65 percent of consumers are excited to travel again in 2021, though the majority (62 percent) expect to be more price conscious when researching for their next trip. Crypto.com's partnership with Booking.com, one of the world's largest travel marketplaces, gives Crypto.com users exclusive access to more than 400,000 discounted properties and 28M+ accommodation listings. They can also enjoy seasonal promotions and extend the utility and perks of the Crypto.com Visa Card, ensuring that they have access to the best travel deals—all within the Crypto.com App.

Kris Marszalek, CEO and Co-founder of Crypto.com, said: "In 2020, our Crypto.com Visa Card program grew to become the most widely available card of its kind, and we know that travel perks are a highly sought-after benefit. Our user base also grew in 2020, and we now serve over 5 million users around the world, who are eager to travel again in 2021. We're delighted to announce our partnership with Booking.com, the first of many we'll be announcing this year."

Important Note: Your health comes first! Please be sure to check the current travel restrictions, and take the necessary steps to stay safe during this time.

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. Crypto.com serves over 5 million customers today, providing them with a powerful alternative to traditional financial services through the Crypto.com App, the Crypto.com Visa Card, the Crypto.com Exchange and Crypto.com DeFi Wallet. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27701:2019, CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance, and independently assessed at Tier 4, the highest level for both NIST Cybersecurity and Privacy Frameworks. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 700+ strong team. Find out more by visiting https://crypto.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888271/Crypto_Logo.jpg



