 

DGAP-DD SGL CARBON SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.01.2021, 16:26  |  38   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.01.2021 / 16:26
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Torsten
Last name(s): Derr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SGL CARBON SE

b) LEI
52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007235301

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.3200 EUR 73085.76 EUR
4.3100 EUR 6146.06 EUR
4.3050 EUR 21025.62 EUR
4.3150 EUR 7646.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.3161 EUR 107903.62 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


11.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64214  11.01.2021 



SGL Carbon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: SGL Carbon : Der" Die Zeichen erkennen....Thread"
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD SGL CARBON SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 11.01.2021 / 16:26 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: DEAG plant Delisting: Delisting-Übernahmeangebot vereinbart
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Lockdown zwingt ADLER zu Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in ...
EQS-News: Collaboration between Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk: The Zur Rose Group and Novo Nordisk combine ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: Musai ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: Musai ...
EQS-News: Relief, NeuroRx and Quantum Leap announce the inclusion of ZYESAMI(TM) (RLF-100(TM): aviptadil) in ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys präsentiert auf der 39. jährlichen J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
DGAP-News: Mogo Finance commences process to amend terms and conditions of EUR 2022 bonds - Invitation to ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko stärkt Geschäftsleitung mit neuem President und neuem SVP Commercialisation
DGAP-News: MorphoSys To Present At the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG gibt Pflichtwandelschuldverschreibung in Höhe von bis zu EUR 5,5 Mio. aus
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:26 Uhr
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
05.01.21
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE english
05.01.21
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12:19 Uhr
7.368
SGL Carbon : Der" Die Zeichen erkennen....Thread"
30.10.20
8
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt SGL Carbon auf 'Reduce'