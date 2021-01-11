 

Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: G4S plc
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer  
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments  
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights  
Other (please specify)iii:  
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street,
Wilmington DE 19801, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name Goldman Sachs International
City and country of registered office (if applicable) Plumtree Court, 25 Shoe Lane, London EC4A 4AU,UK
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 06/01/2021
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 08/01/2021
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 		Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.94% 5.12% 6.05% 1,551,594,436
Position of previous notification (if
applicable) 		N/A N/A N/A  



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights
Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
 (DTR5.2.1) 		Direct
(DTR5.1) 		Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
GB00B01FLG62   14,513,797   0.94%
US37441W1080   41,105   0.003%
         
SUBTOTAL 8. A 14,554,902 0.94%
 

 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi 		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted. 		% of voting rights
Securities Lending Open   75,808,241 4.89%
         
         
    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 75,808,241 4.89%
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument Expiration
datex 		Exercise/
Conversion Period xi 		Physical or cash
settlementxii 		Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swap 10/08/2021   Cash 1,466,895 0.09%
Swap 22/02/2021   Cash 1,461,652 0.09%
CFD 16/09/2030   Cash 376,107 0.02%
CFD 27/03/2023   Cash 146,536 0.01%
CFD 30/09/2025   Cash 91,131 0.01%
CFD 14/10/2021   Cash 31,066 0.002%
CFD 09/10/2025   Cash 3,957 0.0003%
CFD 14/07/2025   Cash 2,365 0.0002%
      SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 3,579,708 0.23%
 

 

 


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii  
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 		X
Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.      
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.      
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited      
Goldman Sachs
International 		  5.02% 5.93%
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc      
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc      
GSAM Holdings LLC      
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.      
       
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc      
IMD Holdings LLC      
United Capital Financial Partners, Inc.      
United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC      
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder N/A
The number and % of voting rights held N/A
The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A
 
11. Additional informationxvi
Please note, the total amount of voting rights has been rounded to 2 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

 

 


Place of completion London
Date of completion 08/01/2021



