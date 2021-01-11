 

Notifications about acquisition and disposal of voting rights (together with the Company's shareholder structure after the change of voting rights)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 16:27  |  42   |   |   

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – „the Issuer“) submits the received notifications on the acquisition and disposal of voting rights (attached).

Additional information:

The Issuer publishes an updated list of shareholders holding or controlling more than 5% of the Issuer's share capital and/or voting rights according to information as of 7 January 2021:

Shareholder name and surname or  company name and legal entity code Number of shares owned Portion of share capital,
and voting rights granted
by owned shares %


 		Indirectly held voting rights, % Total votes, %
LJB investments, UAB,
code 300822575


  		1,380,000 10.49 0 10.49
LJB property, UAB,
code 300822529


  		1,251,695 9.52 0 9.52
Alvydas Banys


  		663,640 5.05 20.011 25.06
Irena Ona Mišeikienė


  		1,308,596 9.95 0 9.95
DIM investment, UAB,
code 301145749


  		1,190,000 9.05 0 9.05
Invalda INVL, AB,
code 121304349


  		1,889,123 14.366 18.122 32.49
Cedus invest, UAB,
code 302576631


  		2,060,000 15.665 0 15.67
Ilona Šulnienė


  		664,710 5.05 0 5.05

1 According to article 16 (item 1) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, Alvydas Banys is considered to hold the voting rights of the controlled company LJB Investments, UAB and LJB property, UAB.

2 According to article 16 (item 1) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, Invalda INVL is considered to hold the voting rights of the controlled company Imoniu Grupe Inservis, UAB and Cedus invest, UAB.

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

Attachments


INVL Baltic Real Estate jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notifications about acquisition and disposal of voting rights (together with the Company's shareholder structure after the change of voting rights) INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – „the Issuer“) submits the received notifications on the acquisition and disposal of voting rights (attached). Additional information: The Issuer publishes an updated list of shareholders holding or …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
InflaRx Provides Update on Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Development
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
COVID-19 Host Genome SV Consortium Identifies Structural Variants with Possible Roles in ...
Sanofi to acquire Kymab, adding KY1005 to its pipeline, a human monoclonal antibody targeting key ...
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new ...
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Perry Celentano as Interim COO and David Lawrence as ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Ocugen Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Rule
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:23 Uhr
Notification on transactions on the Issuer's securities
15:08 Uhr
INVL Baltic Real Estate received permission to change the depository
06.01.21
The new wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate was registered
04.01.21
INVL Baltic Real Estate announcement on planned transactions of the managers of the company
30.12.20
Announcement of net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate as of 30 November 2020
30.12.20
The term for the registration of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate is renewed
29.12.20
Correction: INVL Baltic Real Estate investor's calendar for 2020
23.12.20
Presentation for investors of INVL Baltic Real Estate
23.12.20
Convocation of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Baltic Real Estate and draft resolutions on agenda issue
14.12.20
INVL Baltic Real Estate investor's calendar for 2021