Portable Generators Market Size USD 4359.7 Million By 2026 At CAGR Of 7.2% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Portable Generators market size is segmented by Product Type - Diesel Type, Gasoline Type, Gas Type, Application - Commercial, Residential, By key players , Region - North America, LAMEA, Middle East, Asia pacific. etc. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Heavy Machinery Category.

The global Portable Generators market size is projected to reach USD 4359.7 Million by 2026, from USD 2872.7 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Portable Generators market size are the increasing number of weather-related power outages and the growing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply in developed and developing nations. In addition, the high demand for portable generators in countries such as the US, Mexico, and Puerto Rico is also expected to fuel the portable generator market size.

This report focuses on Portable Generators' volume and value at the global, regional, and company levels. This report represents the overall Portable Generators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects from a global perspective. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Trends Influencing The Portable Generators Market Size

Natural gas-fueled generators are gaining momentum with the development of strict environmental regulations to regulate the embossing of hazardous gas from diesel generators in developed regions. In addition, many developing nations, such as India, Singapore, and Russia, use natural energy sources in generators, thus providing a lucrative growth opportunity for the portable generator market.

Portable generators are primarily used for small and medium-sized loads, including domestic appliances and industrial equipment, such as air compressors, drills, vibrators, and agricultural applications. The growing number of weather-related power outages creates problems for small and medium-sized enterprises, which are considered to be the key drivers for the growth of portable generator market size.