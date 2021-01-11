 

Casey's Launches New Casey's Branded Snacks and Drinks With Over 100 New Products

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021   

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) is starting the new year with an updated selection on store shelves, adding more than 100 new low price, high-quality snack and beverage products under the Casey’s brand.

Casey's Launches New Casey's Branded Snacks and Drinks With Over 100 New Products (Photo: Business Wire).

Beginning in January 2021, the broadened assortment of Casey’s private brand products will encompass new snack categories, including chips, jerky and nuts. It will complement Casey’s updated offerings in water, automotive needs and its recently launched packaged beverage and packaged bakery items that hit stores in the last two months.

“We are constantly listening to our guests and building on consumer insights to help ensure Casey’s continues to meet the needs of our shoppers,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer, Casey’s. “Our guests live busy, on-the-go lives and want a great product at a great price from a brand they trust, and we are confident that our updated and expanded Casey’s brand offerings will deliver on what our guests want.”

The new products reflect Casey’s updated branding, which debuted in October 2020, as well as a refreshed merchandising strategy, focused on driving relevancy, engagement, and convenience for its guests in the communities that Casey’s serves.

“The expansion of our private brand is a testament to the expectations our guests have long held for Casey’s,” said Brennan. “Convenient, delicious food and drinks have been and continue to be central to our overall proposition, and the new private brand selections bring this to life, whether in-store or online.”

The new product line will be available in more than 2,300 Casey’s stores and via online ordering across the company’s 16-state footprint starting in January 2021.The company will continue to expand this new product line.

The introduction of more private brand products marks another milestone in Casey’s three-year strategic plan shared in January 2020. The growing convenience retailer continues to deliver on this plan across merchandising, digital, marketing and store growth initiatives.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,300 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy Casey’s famous pizza with made-from-scratch dough, donuts, a broad selection of drinks, sandwiches and salads. Learn more and order in the app or online at www.caseys.com.

