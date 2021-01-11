 

Mercer Appoints Ravin Jesuthasan as Global Leader for Transformation Services

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.01.2021, 16:34  |  19   |   |   

Mercer, a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being, has named Ravin Jesuthasan as Global Leader for Transformation Services, based in Chicago. He is responsible for leading Mercer’s Transformation Center of Excellence. Mr. Jesuthasan will report to Ilya Bonic, President of Mercer’s Career business and Head of Mercer Strategy.

“Ravin is a recognized global thought leader and industry shaper with a deep understanding of the future of work, human capital and workforce transformation – we are delighted to welcome him to Mercer,” said Mr. Bonic. “Across the world, we see organizations building on their learnings from COVID-19 and focusing on their future success and sustainability. Ravin’s breadth of experience will further help us advise clients as they change many aspects of their operating model and accelerate the re-skilling and organization of all aspects of their workforce.”

Mr. Jesuthasan has nearly 30 years in the HR consulting industry. Prior to this role, he was Managing Director and global leader of Willis Towers Watson’s Talent and Rewards practice. His experience includes leading large-scale restructuring and transformation engagements for multinational companies. Mr. Jesuthasan is a regular participant and presenter at the World Economic Forum’s annual meetings and is a member of the forum’s Steering Committee on Work and Employment.

Mr. Jesuthasan earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and commercial law and his master’s degree in finance from Western Michigan University, Haworth College of Business. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Fellow of the RSA (Royal Society for the encouragement of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce).

About Mercer

Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer’s more than 25,000 employees are based in 44 countries and the firm operates in over 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 76,000 colleagues and annual revenue of $17 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy Carpenter and Oliver Wyman, Marsh & McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit www.mercer.com. Follow Mercer on Twitter @Mercer.

